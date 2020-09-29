2020 Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Running Backs

We’ve seemingly been waiting for the big Kenyan Drake game all season (even though we’re just three weeks in). It hasn’t happened yet.

We thought it would be in Week 3 in a plus matchup against a Detroit Lions team. Nope — the Cardinals actually ended up losing the game.

Well, Drake’s fantasy managers will have another shot at that big game, as the Cardinals will be facing off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, a defense that has been torn apart by opposing RBs this season.

Check out where Drake lands in our analysts’ full running back rankings for Week 4 below:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

