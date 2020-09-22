2020 Fantasy Football Week 3: Kicker Rankings

Harrison Butker’s leg could not be denied on Sunday.

In a game where the Chiefs were surprised by Justin Herbert and the Chargers, it was Butker who helped lift the team to victory, hitting 3/3 field goals, including a 58-yard game-winner!

We want kickers on high-scoring teams — especially kickers who can help their high-scoring offense when that offense is having some trouble.

Check out Butker and the rest of the kickers in our Week 2 rankings:

