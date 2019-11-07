2019 NFL Sunday's Week 10: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 10’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Giants at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC