2019 NFL Sunday's Week 10: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 10’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.





Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS





Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox





New York Giants at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC



