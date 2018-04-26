2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule

Plenty to smile about with regard to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, right James Neal? (Getty)

Hey, maybe it wasn’t the most competitive opening round in Stanley Cup Playoffs history, but it sure did yield a tantalizing second stage of the greatest tournament in professional sports — if we do say so ourselves.

Here’s the Round 2 slate, with all times ET:

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Bracket

Tampa Bay Lighting (1) – 113 points

Boston Bruins (2) – 112 points

Season series: Bruins win 3-1-0

Nov. 29: Bruins 3, Lightning 2

March 17: Bruins 3, Lightning 0

March 29: Bruins 4, Lightning 2

April 3: Lightning 4, Bruins 3

Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, April 28 (3 p.m.)

Game 2: Monday, April 30 (7 p.m.)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 2 (7 p.m.)

Game 4: Friday, May 4 (7 p.m.)

*Game 5: Sunday, May 6 (TBD)

*Game 6: Tuesday, May 8 (TBD)

*Game 7: Thursday, May 10 (TBD)

* if necessary

Metropolitan Bracket

Washington Capitals (1) – 105 points

Pittsburgh Penguins (2) – 100 points

Season series: Tied 2-2-0

Oct: 11: Penguins 3, Capitals 2

Nov. 10: Capitals 4, Penguins 1

Feb. 2: Penguins 7, Capitals 4

April 1: Capitals 4, Penguins 1

Schedule

Game 1: Thursday, April 26 (7 p.m.)

Game 2: Sunday, April 29 (3 p.m.)

Game 3: Tuesday, May 1 (7:30 p.m.)

Game 4: Thursday, May 3 (7 p.m.)

*Game 5: Saturday, May 5 (TBD)

*Game 6: Monday, May 7 (TBD)

*Game 7: Wednesday, May 9 (TBD)

* if necessary

Western Conference

Central Bracket

Nashville Predators (1) – 117 points

Winnipeg Jets (2) – 112 points

Season series: Predators win 3-1-1

Nov. 20: Predators 5, Jets 3

Dec. 19: Jets 6, Predators 4

Feb. 27: Predators 6, Jets 5

March 13: Predators 3, Jets 1

March 25: Jets 5, Predators 4 (SO)

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, April 27 (8 p.m.)

Game 2: Sunday, April 29 (7 p.m.)

Game 3: Tuesday, May 1 (8 p.m.)

Game 4: Thursday, May 3 (9:30 p.m.)

*Game 5: Saturday, May 5 (TBD)

*Game 6: Monday, May 7 (TBD)

*Game 7: Thursday, May 10 (TBD)

* if necessary

Pacific Bracket

Vegas Golden Knights (1) – 109 points

San Jose Sharks (3) – 100 points

Season series: Golden Knights win 3-0-1

Nov. 24: Golden Knights, 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

Feb. 8: Golden Knights 5, Sharks 3

March 22: Sharks 2, Golden Knights 1 (OT)

March 31: Golden Knights 3, Sharks 2



Schedule

Game 1: Thursday, April 26 (10 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, April 28 (8 p.m.)

Game 3: Monday, April 30 (10 p.m.)

Game 4: Wednesday, May 2 (10 p.m.)

*Game 5: Friday, May 4 (10 p.m.)

*Game 6: Sunday, May 6 (TBD)

*Game 7: Tuesday, May 8 (TBD)

* if necessary