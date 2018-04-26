2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule
Hey, maybe it wasn’t the most competitive opening round in Stanley Cup Playoffs history, but it sure did yield a tantalizing second stage of the greatest tournament in professional sports — if we do say so ourselves.
Here’s the Round 2 slate, with all times ET:
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Bracket
Tampa Bay Lighting (1) – 113 points
Boston Bruins (2) – 112 points
Season series: Bruins win 3-1-0
Nov. 29: Bruins 3, Lightning 2
March 17: Bruins 3, Lightning 0
March 29: Bruins 4, Lightning 2
April 3: Lightning 4, Bruins 3
Schedule
Game 1: Saturday, April 28 (3 p.m.)
Game 2: Monday, April 30 (7 p.m.)
Game 3: Wednesday, May 2 (7 p.m.)
Game 4: Friday, May 4 (7 p.m.)
*Game 5: Sunday, May 6 (TBD)
*Game 6: Tuesday, May 8 (TBD)
*Game 7: Thursday, May 10 (TBD)
* if necessary
Metropolitan Bracket
Washington Capitals (1) – 105 points
Pittsburgh Penguins (2) – 100 points
Season series: Tied 2-2-0
Oct: 11: Penguins 3, Capitals 2
Nov. 10: Capitals 4, Penguins 1
Feb. 2: Penguins 7, Capitals 4
April 1: Capitals 4, Penguins 1
Schedule
Game 1: Thursday, April 26 (7 p.m.)
Game 2: Sunday, April 29 (3 p.m.)
Game 3: Tuesday, May 1 (7:30 p.m.)
Game 4: Thursday, May 3 (7 p.m.)
*Game 5: Saturday, May 5 (TBD)
*Game 6: Monday, May 7 (TBD)
*Game 7: Wednesday, May 9 (TBD)
* if necessary
Western Conference
Central Bracket
Nashville Predators (1) – 117 points
Winnipeg Jets (2) – 112 points
Season series: Predators win 3-1-1
Nov. 20: Predators 5, Jets 3
Dec. 19: Jets 6, Predators 4
Feb. 27: Predators 6, Jets 5
March 13: Predators 3, Jets 1
March 25: Jets 5, Predators 4 (SO)
Schedule
Game 1: Friday, April 27 (8 p.m.)
Game 2: Sunday, April 29 (7 p.m.)
Game 3: Tuesday, May 1 (8 p.m.)
Game 4: Thursday, May 3 (9:30 p.m.)
*Game 5: Saturday, May 5 (TBD)
*Game 6: Monday, May 7 (TBD)
*Game 7: Thursday, May 10 (TBD)
* if necessary
Pacific Bracket
Vegas Golden Knights (1) – 109 points
San Jose Sharks (3) – 100 points
Season series: Golden Knights win 3-0-1
Nov. 24: Golden Knights, 5, Sharks 4 (OT)
Feb. 8: Golden Knights 5, Sharks 3
March 22: Sharks 2, Golden Knights 1 (OT)
March 31: Golden Knights 3, Sharks 2
Schedule
Game 1: Thursday, April 26 (10 p.m.)
Game 2: Saturday, April 28 (8 p.m.)
Game 3: Monday, April 30 (10 p.m.)
Game 4: Wednesday, May 2 (10 p.m.)
*Game 5: Friday, May 4 (10 p.m.)
*Game 6: Sunday, May 6 (TBD)
*Game 7: Tuesday, May 8 (TBD)
* if necessary