2017 NFL Preview: The tanking Jets are even worse than the Browns

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

At least the New York Jets have a plan. It’s “The Sham for Sam,” or whatever clever nickname you have for tanking to draft USC quarterback Sam Darnold next April.

When a team bottoms out, it usually doesn’t happen this fast. There are signs of erosion, a slow decline to the bottom, then a tough decision to rebuild. Not for the Jets. The fall was steep and sudden.

The Jets spent big in 2015, with $168 million going to five free agents. They finished 10-6 in coach Todd Bowles’ first season. One year ago, they were considered playoff contenders.

A horrendous season later, the Jets look like the worst team in football. They’ve embraced it.

The Jets have stripped down the franchise to an embarrassing level. Veterans Ryan Fitzpatrick, Darrelle Revis, Brandon Marshall, Nick Mangold, Ryan Clady, Calvin Pryor, David Harris and Eric Decker are all gone from last year’s roster. The latter two were cut in June, which made clear what the Jets thought of their chances this season. Taken individually, each move made sense. Those vets weren’t worth their contracts anymore, or had simply run their course with the organization. Put together, it seems like there’s a plan. Even owner Woody Johnson asked fans to not judge the team on wins and losses, but “how we improve during the year.” Everyone knows.

If the term “tanking” seems extreme, we’ll just call it an extreme teardown. Whatever it is, it’s smart. The Jets understood they weren’t going to sniff the playoffs in 2017 so they weren’t going to spend a lot of money to make a run at seven wins. If a brutal 2017 leads to them getting the first pick and drafting the franchise quarterback that has eluded them forever, it’s worth a bad few months.

And make no mistake, it’s going to be bad. Even the 1-15 Cleveland Browns have more to look forward to this season.

The Jets’ quarterback situation is really scary. There aren’t many decent players for the quarterbacks to throw to anyway. The defensive line should be good, but the rest of the defense is iffy. There isn’t a proven edge rusher and cornerback is a concern, which is a bad combination. A lot of young players will play out of necessity, and a few will presumably emerge and become a part of the team’s long-term plans. But the Jets didn’t strip the roster because they had a ton of great young prospects ready to step up. They just swallowed hard and punted 2017. At least they’re not trying to fool anyone.

The Jets will be bad. Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan will be on very hot seats. Hope resides in players who will be on college fields this fall. Maybe the Jets land Darnold, or by then Wyoming’s Josh Allen or UCLA’s Josh Rosen will be the best quarterback in the draft. One of them could provide optimism for 2018 and beyond. But it’ll be a while before the Jets are considered playoff contenders again.

Coach Todd Bowles and the Jets look like they're in for a long season.

The Jets gave out a little more than $34 million guaranteed to sign tackle Kelvin Beachum away from the Jacksonville Jaguars and retain tackle Benjamin Ijalana. And that was about it. The Jets tried to get linebacker Dont’a Hightower but Hightower returned to the New England Patriots. The Jets did pick up quarterback Josh McCown for $6 million and cornerback Morris Claiborne for $5 million on one-year deals, so they can still resemble an NFL team. Their draft started very well with LSU safety Jamal Adams in the first round, though it seemed odd to double up at safety with Marcus Maye in the second round. Not many teams start rebuilding jobs with two safeties. Maybe all the veterans who were let go were past their primes, and the Jets’ strategy is understandable, but it’s still a lot of production out the door. Grade: F

