20 players to watch during the Section 1, Class 1A and 2A baseball tournaments

May 20—The Section 1 baseball tournaments begin this week in both Class 1A and 2A and there are a number of strong teams and players in the area.

The top teams heading into the Secton 1-1A tournament are Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, Southland, Southland, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Hayfield and Lewiston-Altura.

Lyle/Pacelli is the defending section champion and was the state runner-up last season.

The top teams heading into the Section 1-2A tournament are Caledonia, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Pine Island, La Crescent-Hokah and Dover-Eyota.

Cannon Falls is the defending section champion.

Here is a look at 10 players in each of the section tournaments to watch for during the postseason.

The senior is batting .333 with six doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs,18 runs scored and 14 stolen bases while switching spots in the batting order. Also excels on the mound with a 3-2 record, 1.55 ERA and 32 K's in 18 innings. "Nick has been our co-ace on the mound all year and has hit leadoff most of the year until his recent switch to the cleanup spot," coach Dan Drazan said. "He has been a senior leader for our squad and continues to heat up at the plate."

The junior has been a team leader for the Warriors, the likely No. 1 seed in the section. He is batting .361 with a .459 on-base percentage, two homers, five doubles with 13 RBIs and 24 runs scored. As a pitcher, he is 4-1 with a save, a 1.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts. "Garrett is our vocal leader on the mound and in the field," Warriors Shawn Bauer said. "His command (as a pitcher) is very, very good."

The senior left-hander, bound for Division I St. Thomas University, has been a bit inconsistent on the mound, going 1-3 with 43 K's and 24 innings, but he is capable of shutting any team down. He has taken off as a hitter, batting .510 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, 20 RBIs and 14 runs scored. "Preston leads the team by example and is a staple on the mound and the middle of the lineup for our team and also plays a great first base," Z-M coach Aaron Yusten said.

The senior is always on base with a .521 on-base percentage to go with a .364 average, seven doubles and 12 RBIs. He excels on defense as the team's catcher and coach Shawn Bauer says he is an "absolute wall behind the plate. He's our stalworth catcher."

The junior has been a key performer for the Panthers all over the field. He is batting .417, with five doubles, two triples, two homers, 22 RBIs and 17 runs scored. On the mound, he is 2-0 with 13 K's in 8 2/3 innings. "Luke is the catalyst in the middle of our lineup and has filled holes wherever needed on defense," Panthers coach Dan Drazan said. "He continues to play at a high level both offensively and defensively."

The senior is batting a lofty .519 with a .567 on-base percentage, two doubles, a triple, 16 RBIs and 12 runs scored. As a pitcher, he has gone 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 30 K's in 28 1/3 innings. "Kale has been an amazing player and leader both on and off the field," Lancers coach Ryan Niedfeldt said. "He is one of the best hitters in the Southeast area, let alone the state. He also has been a consistent arm to go to when it comes to pitching. He has been a joy to coach."

After helping the Bombers earn a state berth a year ago, the junior is again excelling, batting .362 with eight doubles, two homers and 16 RBIs while going 4-2 with a 2.15 ERA and 50 K's in 39 innings pitched. "Jack is a great leader on and off the field," Bombers coach Bucky Lindow said. "He was obviously a big part of the section championship run last year, and is following that with a strong season."

The senior has done most of his damage at the plate, but is also excellent in the field. He is batting .431 with seven doubles, one triple, 12 RBIs and 20 runs scored. "Jack is the vocal leader on the team." Z-M coach Aaron Yusten said. "He is the field general at shortstop and the lead off spot. He causes mass chaos on the bases."

The junior has been a stalworth as a catcher and pitcher for P-E-M. He is hitting .408 with a .963 OPS, six RBIs and seven steals. As a pitcher, he is 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA. "He has been the Ryan Niedfeldt glue for us this year, doing anything and everything in terms of where he plays and wherever he plays," Bulldogs coach Scott Flattum said. "He is very successful and productive."

The junior has put up solid numbers at the plate and on the mound for the Saints. He is batting .306 with three doubles, six RBIs and a .908 OPS. As a pitcher, he has posted a 2-1 record with a 0.92 ERA.

The hard-throwing junior was the staff ace when the Athletics were the Class 1A state runner-up last season, and the likely top seed in Section 1A in 2024. He is a perfect 6-0 on the mound with a 1.84 ERA and a whopping 64 K's in just 26 2/3 innings. He is also hitting a lusty .475 with four home runs, 21 RBIs, 20 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. "He is our ace and one of the team leaders," L/P coach Landon Meyer said.

The senior teams with VaDeer to give Lyle/Pacelli a lethal 1-2 pitching punch. Nelsen is 3-0 as a pitcher with three saves, a 0.25 ERA and 51 K's in just 27 2/3 innings. He is hitting .308 with 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored for the Athletics, who have just one loss. "Isaac is our bulldog on the mound," L/P coach Landon Meyer said. "When we need outs, he's our guy."

The senior has hit .500 during the season with an eye-popping .681 on-base percentage as he has also walked 16 times and been hit by 10 pitches. He has five doubles, a home run and 26 RBIs and has struck out just once all season. Also a force on the mound with a 5-0 record and 0.93 ERA. He will play college ball at Riverland Community College. "He's having a phenomenal year," Rebels coach Scott Koenigs said.

The senior right-hander has been dominating on the mound, averaging 2.15 strikeouts per inning. At the plate he is hitting .354 with three home runs, 14 RBIs with 20 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. He has committed to Division II Minnesota State University, Mankato. K-W coach Kirby Van de Walker calls Van Epps "one of the top players in both the Gopher Conference and Section 1A. Van Epp's bat and arm will be pivotal in how far the Knights can go."

The senior has been the staff ace for the Rebels. He has a 4-1 record, 0.33 ERA and has struck out 59 in just 32 innings pitched. He tossed a two-hitter in his lone loss, a 2-0 setback to Lyle/Pacelli and Hunter VaDeer. Jax is also a stellar fielder in the outfield. He will play college ball at Riverland Community College. "Riley's a bulldog guy," Rebels coach Scott Koenigs said. "He'll throw hard and then he'll throw that slider."

The junior has been knocking the ball all over the field the entire season. He is batting .520 with more than 25 RBIs, including one game with seven RBIs. "He just hits it all over the place which is what makes him so good," Vikings coach Kasey Krekling said. Bermea is also a "contact pitcher" who has a 4-1 record.

The 6-foot-5 senior has become the staff ace. He is 4-1 with a 0.61 ERA and 23 K's in 35 innings pitched. He has held opponents to a .176 batting average. "Jaxon has really stepped up for us on the mound his senior season," coach Chris Srinmoen said "He is having a little bit of a down year at the plate, but he has turned into maybe our best pitcher this year. He's throwing more strikes and teams are having a hard time hitting him."

The senior offensive cog is batting .431 with a .567 on-base percentage, five doubles and a home run. He has scored 14 of the team's 76 runs and has 10 of R-P's 61 RBIs. Has added a 3.00 ERA in 16 mound innings. "Jonah has been our team leader at the plate since last season when he won All-Conference (honors)," R-P coach Blake Lea said. "Excellent teammate and makes everyone around him better with his passion for the game."

A big bat for the Blossoms, the junior is hitting .378 with a 1.016 OPS, with three doubles, two triples, 17 RBIs and 12 runs scored. "He is the most animated player on our team, a leader by example," Blossoms coach Matt Kittelson said. "Our team feeds off of him."

The junior has led the way for the Hurricanes both at the plate and on the mound. He is batting .449 with five doubles, a home run, 19 RBIs and 10 runs scored. He has struck out 62 hitters in 34 2/3 innings pitched. "He is our top pitcher and has been our most productive hitter," Hurricanes coach Jason Carrier said. "He is a smart player and a leader on our team."