2-time All-ACC forward Norchad Omier to transfer from Miami to Baylor

Miami senior Norchad Omier announced this week that he has committed to coach Scott Drew and will transfer to Baylor University for the 2024-25 season.

Omier, who was born in Nicaragua, entered the college basketball transfer portal on April 25. He was viewed as the No. 5 player on the market, and the top power forward, and ultimately chose the Bears over programs like Arkansas, Clemson and Louisville.

The 22-year-old played his first two years at Arkansas State before transferring to Miami. He was the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and a two-time All-ACC selection with the Hurricanes.

Omier is the first player from Nicaragua to receive a Division I basketball scholarship. He has averaged a double-double every season, including 17 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 assists on 55.2% shooting from the field in 31 games last year.

He joins a talented incoming class of 2024 for the Bears, headlined by No. 5 prospect VJ Edgecombe. The program also adds No. 25 prospect Robert Wright III and No. 47 prospect Jason Asemota for next season, along with Jeremy Roach via the transfer portal.

Baylor finished third in the Big 12 and earned its fifth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2024. The team beat Colgate in the first round and lost to No. 6 Clemson in the round of 32.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire