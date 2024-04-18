2 linebackers make Touchdown Wire’s top 50 players of 2024 draft

The NFL draft is just over a week away and we have player and prospect rankings from analysts, while teams begin to finalize their own big boards.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar put together his big board of the top 50 players in the 2024 draft.

Of those 50 players, only two are off-ball linebackers.

The Arizona Cardinals might take a linebacker in this draft but it will not be a priority as they have Kyzir White, re-signed Krys Barnes, signed Mack Wilson to a three-year deal in free agency and drafted Owen Pappoe last year.

Who are those two linebackers?

They are Payton Wilson out of N.C. State and Edgerrin Cooper out of Texas A&M. Wilson is No. 34 overall and Cooper comes in at No. 47.

Check out Farrar’s big board with scouting reports for all 50 players, split between the top 25 and players 26-50.

