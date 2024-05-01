2 Dayton Flyers among early entry candidates for 2024 NBA Draft

Two University of Dayton men’s basketball players are on the NBA’s list of early-entry candidates for the 2024 NBA Draft.

>>RELATED: Dayton basketball finishes season ranked in AP Top 25 Poll

Junior forward DaRon Holmes II and senior guard Koby Brea are two of seven Atlantic 10 players on the list, the NBA released on Tuesday.

Neither player made a public announcement about entering this year’s NBA draft.

News Center 7 previously reported that Brea announced on social media that he decided to enter the transfer portal for his fifth year.

>>RELATED: Dayton guard, nation’s top 3-point shooter, enters transfer portal

The other A-10 players include Max Shulga, Joe Bamisile, and Toibu Lawal of VCU, Saint Joseph’s Rasheer Fleming, and Keyshawn Hall from George Mason.

The list includes 195 names.

“Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the Draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing no later than 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16,” the NBA said in a statement. “Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered NBA Draft 2024 must withdraw by Wednesday, May 29.”

This year’s NBA Draft will be June 26-27 in Brooklyn, NY, and New York City.