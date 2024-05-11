18-try Wigan bring up century in Giants demolition

Mary Coleman scored five tries in Wigan's 102-0 thrashing of Huddersfield [SWPix.com]

Women's Super League leaders Wigan Warriors extended their unbeaten run in style with a thumping 102-point win at Huddersfield Giants.

Mary Coleman scored five tries and Anna Davies claimed a hat-trick as the visitors registered 18 tries.

The victory piled the misery on the struggling Giants, who could not offer a response and are now without a win so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow winless side Featherstone Rovers were on the receiving end of a dominant 11-try 58-4 loss at home to St Helens.

Wigan stun struggling Giants

Rachel Thompson got things started for Wigan and Davies added to the Cherry and Whites' score soon after with a quickfire pair of tries.

Coleman's double in combination with Thompson's second and Grace Banks and Victoria Molyneux gave Wigan a 48-0 lead at the break.

Davies and Coleman completed their hat-tricks soon after the break in between Molyneux adding her second of the afternoon.

Coleman then crashed over for a fourth try with just 52 minutes on the clock while Rease Casey, Emma Welsford and Jenna Foubister also got on the lengthy scoresheet.

Kaitlin Hilton and Isabel Rowe continued a merciless rout from the visitors with Coleman notching a fifth try before the hooter was sounded.

In addition to Davies and Coleman's try-scoring efforts, Emma Knowles kicked 14 consecutive goals and finished the match with 15 from the tee.

Classy Saints coast to win at Fev

Faye Gaskin got Saints off the mark while Erin Stott contributed to their tally having run the length of the field for their second try.

Vicky Whitfield and captain Jodie Cunningham then went over to take the score to 24-0 inside the first 30 minutes.

Scorer then turned provider as Cunningham sent Stott through for her second while Phoebe Hook ran in twice before half-time to send Saints into the break with a 40-0 lead.

Beri Salihi picked up where St Helens left off as she touched down early in the second half while Leah Burke and Meg Williams ensured they crossed the 50-point mark.

Nat Carr ran in for Fev right on the hour mark but Burke went in at the corner to wrap up a thumping win for the visitors.