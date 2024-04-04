18 Sports Commentary – spring break work

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another 18 Sports Commentary.

On this edition, we dive into the upcoming spring break for local student-athletes in their respective sports. The will to win means nothing with out the will to prepare. Who is putting in the work each day to be great?

18 Sports discusses the impact of giving your all. The impact of making a difference to be a champion. Check out this special 18 Sports Commentary from Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.