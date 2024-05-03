18 of 32 first-round picks from 2021 had their fifth-year options picked up

Most of the first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft have played well enough that their teams have chosen to exercise their fifth-year options.

Of the 32 first-round picks, 18 had their fifth-year options picked up. That's an increase over last year, when only 12 first-round picks from the 2020 NFL draft had their fifth-year options picked up.

Of the 14 2021 first-round picks who didn't have their options picked up, 12 had their options declined, and two (Alex Leatherwod and Rashod Bateman) weren't eligible for fifth year options.

Perhaps most notable is that four of the five quarterbacks drafted in the first round in 2021 — Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones — had their options declined. Only Trevor Lawrence had his option picked up.

Here's the full list of 2021 first-round picks with their fifth-year option salaries. Players whose options were picked up are in bold:

1. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars — $25.664 million

2. Quarterback Zach Wilson, Broncos (via trade from Jets) — $22.408 million

3. Quarterback Trey Lance, Cowboys (via trade from 49ers) — $22.408 million

4. Tight end Kyle Pitts, Falcons — $10.878 million

5. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals — $21.816 million

6. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins — $15.591 million

7. Offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Lions — $19.04 million (Also agreed to a long-term contract)

8. Cornerback Jaycee Horn, Panthers — $12.472 million

9. Cornerback Pat Surtain II, Broncos — $19.802 million

10. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Eagles — $15.591 million (Also agreed to a long-term contract)

11. Quarterback Justin Fields, Bears — $25.664 million

12. Linebacker Micah Parsons, Cowboys — $24.007 million

13. Offensive lineman Rashawn Slater, Chargers — $19.04 million

14. Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jets — $15.313 million

15. Quarterback Mac Jones, Patriots — $25.664 million

16. Linebacker Zaven Collins, Cardinals — $13.251 million

17. Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, Raiders — No option after being released

18. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins — $13.251 million

19. Linebacker Jamin Davis, Commanders — $14.483 million

20. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Chiefs (via trade from Giants) — $14.345 million

21. Defensive end Kwity Paye, Colts — $13.387 million

22. Cornerback Caleb Farley, Titans — $12.472 million

23. Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, Vikings — $16.037 million

24. Running back Najee Harris, Steelers — $6.79 million

25. Running back Travis Etienne, Jaguars — $6.143 million

26. Cornerback Greg Newsome II, Browns — $13.377 million

27. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Ravens — Not fifth-year option eligible, agreed to contract extension

28. Defensive end Payton Turner, Saints — $13.387 million

29. Cornerback Eric Stokes, Packers — $12.472 million

30. Defensive end Gregory Rousseau, Bills — $13.387 million

31. Linebacker Odafe Oweh, Ravens — $13.251 million

32. Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Buccaneers — $13.251 million