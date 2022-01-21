15 free-agent QB options for the Falcons in 2022

While it has been reported that the Atlanta Falcons want Matt Ryan back in 2022, the team could still look to add a backup quarterback in free agency.

Last season, the Falcons trotted out undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks, former 10th overall pick Josh Rosen and veteran backup AJ McCarron, but all three players underwhelmed when under center.

These 15 quarterbacks are set to hit free agency in 2022 and could each potentially be an upgrade for Atlanta as Ryan’s backup.

Colt McCoy - Cardinals (UFA)

Geno Smith - Seahawks (UFA)

Marcus Mariota - Raiders (UFA)

Mitchell Trubisky - Bills (UFA)

Andy Dalton - Bears (UFA)

Jameis Winston - Saints (UFA)

Teddy Bridgewater - Broncos (UFA)

Ryan Fitzpatrick - Washington (UFA)

Trevor Siemian - Saints (UFA)

Cam Newton - Panthers (UFA)

Brandon Allen - Bengals (UFA)

Jacoby Brissett - Dolphins (UFA)

Tyrod Taylor - Texans (UFA)

Chase Daniel - Chargers (UFA)

Joshua Dobbs - Steelers (UFA)

