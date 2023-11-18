15 of the best Christmas towns in the U.S. for 2023

Road trip!

(USA TODAY Network)

Looking to go somewhere for the holidays that isn’t a big city? Travel + Leisure cooked up a project for some of the best travel towns in the United States that hit the spot. Here are the 15 great options..

15. Orlando, Florida

(USAT)

Not quite a town, but if you are looking for a family-friendly place with lots of attractions, it would be hard to go against Orlando. There is a Mickey Mouse Christmas party and many other events little kids — and big ones — would love.

14. Ogunquit, Maine

(USAT)

In addition to feasting on food, there is plenty to do in Maine. So, why not hit Ogunquit and enjoy some cool weather and hot drinks?

13. Beaufort, North Carolina

(KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS)

If you want to avoid the big, big chill, Beaufort, North Carolina, is an excellent option. There is a Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla in early December. That doesn’t mean you have to scratch the place if you want to go somewhere later in the last month of the year.

12. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

A place people love to go year-round. There are many holiday events, and if you catch the right weather on the right day, you might be able to sneak in a round of golf.

11. Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Photo credit should read LUKE E. MONTAVON/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the most beautiful places in the states, the decor of Santa Fe is spectacular. Everywhere you go looks like an art museum.

10. Annapolis, Maryland

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

You don’t have to be researching the Naval Academy to plan a trip to Annapolis. The school is one of the best-known spots in Annapolis. It also knows how to celebrate the holidays.

9. Healdsburg, California

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If you love wine and want to imbibe or just take the scenery in, this town in Sonoma County is perfect for you.

8. Leavenworth, Washington

(USAT)

How about going to a spot that resembles a Bavarian village? Not going to find many of those in the USA. But you will if you go to Leavenworth.

7. Park City, Utah

(Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

You don’t have to love snow and skiing to appreciate the holiday scene in Park City. Christmas lights and a festive mood are prevalent.

6. Aspen, Colorado

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

It might be one of the costlier spots on the list and people who like to be seen make the scene in Aspen. If you are looking for an extra special getaway to create memories, this is it.

5. Pasa Robles, California

(USAT)

Another California place that will play to those who love wine. You can only win if you hit some of the places in California that are known for their love of grapes.

4. Cape May, New Jersey

(Cape Cod Times/Steve Heaslip)

This is the opposite of what people get in Atlantic City— all the glitz and casinos. Plenty of bed-and-breakfasts, and quite calm in Cape May.

3. Atlantic City, New Jersey

(USAT)

Heading to South Jersey but want some more excitement than Cape May? Atlantic City has a boardwalk — not much good in December — but there are spectacular casinos. And if you go to AC, you must try and get into Chef Vola’s — if you can find it — and have a sandwich at the original White House. Those are worth the trip by themselves.

2. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

(USAT)

Classic New England. Activities for everyone, skating, winter events and lots of family fun.

1. Lewisburg, West Virginia

(File)

Not a place one might have on their to-get-to list but this town is all about the holiday season. T+L says the holiday decor is over-the-top.

Story originally appeared on List Wire