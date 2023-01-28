14 Prospects for Packers fans to watch during East-West Shrine Bowl week

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl game will take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 2, with practices set to begin on Saturday.

In 2018, Brian Gutekunst drafted two players (James Looney and Hunter Bradley) that competed in the Shrine Bowl. The following year, Gutekunst selected Ka’Dar Hollman on day three of the draft after he competed at the Shrine Bowl. In 2020, Jon Runyan Jr was a day three pick. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there was no game in 2021. Last season, Samori Toure competed at the Shrine Bowl and was a seventh-round pick for the Packers.

It’s a safe bet that a member of Green Bay’s 2023 draft class will be a prospect that’s about to take center stage this week.

Let’s take a look at 20 prospects that Green Bay fans should be keeping tabs on throughout the week.

East Roster

A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Over the past two seasons, Perry has recorded 152 receptions for 2,389 yards and 26 touchdowns. At 6-5, with long arms, Perry passes the eye test. The Wake Forest wide receiver has a go-go-gadget catch radius.

Heading to the East-West @ShrineBowl tomorrow. This WR group is easily the most talented of any position group. Zay Flowers of Boston College is a potential first rounder. Wake Forest’s A.T. Perry is another name to watch. Moves well at 6-5, 205. pic.twitter.com/U33Cx7oES0 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 27, 2023

Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia

Stills finished this past season with nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Stills led West Virginia with 30 pressures. For his career, Stills recorded 53 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks. Stills has a quick first step and the lateral quickness to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage.

Story continues

That right tackle didn't stand a chance against Dante Stills. pic.twitter.com/VKmsGCldCg — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) July 14, 2020

John Ojukwu, OL, Boise State

Ojukwu finished his career at Boise State with 51 career starts, with 18 coming at right tackle and 33 starts at left tackle. Ojukwu is an eager run blocker and has quick feet in pass protection. According to PFF, he gave up zero sacks this past season.

I'll be curious if John Ojukwu (Boise State LT 70) ends up during the 2023 NFL Draft. Experienced player with over 3400 career snaps at LT and RT. Hasn't given up a sack this season either. Plays with good patience and technically sound. High school wrestler & track & field kid. pic.twitter.com/Wk8jtjGS8R — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 6, 2022

Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

Reid was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Cardinals. He’s an athletic offensive tackle with an NFL frame. He has good foot quickness to mirror edge rushers. The JUCO transfer was No. 22 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks list.

Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas

Ojomo finished this past season with 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. According to PFF, he recorded 26 pressures for the Longhorns this past season. Ojomo is a twitchy interior pass rusher with quick feet.

Texas DT Moro Ojomo this season: 🤘 90.0 PFF Grade (5th)

🤘 90.3 Run Defense Grade (5th)

🤘 85.5 Pass Rush Grade (3rd)

🤘 18% Pass Rush Win Rate (3rd) pic.twitter.com/opNGwgiKWk — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 23, 2022

Earl Bostick Jr, OT, Kansas

The former tight end finished his career as a three-year starter for the Jayhawks with 25 starts at left tackle the past two seasons. The converted tight end has good length and the athleticism to quickly climb to the second level.

Viliami Fehoko, Edge, San Jose State

The Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year finished the season with 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. According to PFF, Fehoko recorded 66 pressures. The San Jose State edge rusher has strong, powerful hands and a motor that never quits.

Viliami Fehoko (@juniorfehoko42) is a versatile and highly disruptive defensive line prospect from @SanJoseStateFB Refined, expansive, and pro-ready pass rush arsenal with outstanding hands ⚔️#ShrineBowl1000 #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/zBKzy61Zub — Shane Coughlin (@Shane__Coughlin) August 18, 2022

West Roster

Trey Dean III, DB, Florida

Dean is one of the most versatile defensive backs in the 2023 NFL Draft. He started his career at cornerback before moving to safety for the Gators. Dean finished his career with 259 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four interceptions, and 24 pass deflections. Dean has a good combination of length and quickness for the position. He covers a lot of real estate in coverage and flies downhill against the run.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Schoonmaker finished this past season with 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns. At 6-6, 250 pounds, Schoomaker is a good athlete that accelerates well off the line of scrimmage. He’s a good blocker that could carve out a role early during his rookie season.

“Luke Schoonmaker is a physical blocker with safe hands, something that will come in handy over the middle of the field. Putting his after-the-catch ability on display in Vegas will vault his draft stock.” 〽️ Top TEs: https://t.co/DSr8X4XN86pic.twitter.com/PNPJ0keBoP — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 24, 2023

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia

The West Virginia wide receiver finished this past season with 62 receptions for 675 yards and seven touchdowns. Ford-Wheaton does a good job of climbing the ladder to attack the ball at its highest point. He has a shot to put up the highest vertical jump of any wide receiver at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Habakkuk Baldonado, Edge, Pitt

Over the past two seasons, Baldonado has recorded 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks for the Panthers. Boldando has a quick first step and converts speed to power. According to PFF, he finished this past season with 24 pressures.

Christian Young, DB, Arizona

A do it all safety. Young played safety, on the boundary, in the slot, and linebacker during his time at Arizona. He’s a player capable of wearing a lot of hats. Young finished this past season with 76 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Taron Vincent, DL, Ohio State

Vincent finished this past season with 2.5 tackles for loss and a .5 sack. He has good initial quickness. Vincent is powerfully built and strikes with power. Vincent finished this past season with 15 pressures (PFF).

Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor

Over the last three seasons, Galvin started 37 games at left tackle for the Bears. At 6-7, he has good length for the position. Galvin has quick feet and has a strong core to stay balanced through contact.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire