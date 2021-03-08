12 draft eligible prospects from Ohio State who were coached by Urban Meyer

One of the positives of the Jacksonville Jaguars naming Urban Meyer their coach is that they have a coach who is heavily connected with some of the top collegiate programs in football. He spent six seasons with the University of Florida (2005-10) before heading to Ohio State from 2012-18.

With him not being that far removed from coaching at Ohio State, some of the players he coached and recruited will be entering April’s draft, and they definitely could be on the Jags’ radar, who need talent everywhere. According to the Buckeyes Wire, there are 14 draft-eligible prospects from Ohio State who’ve entered the draft. Of the group, 12 were coached by Meyer, while two weren’t.

Fans should be able to get a look at each prospect during the Buckeyes’ pro day on March 30. Afterward, it will be on to the draft where some of the players will undoubtedly be selected by the Jags or picked up in undrafted free agency. Here are the names of those prospects as we get closer to their jump to the pros:

Guard, Wyatt Davis

Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-4, Weight: 315 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Second-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://youtu.be/65HgKk68tNo

Cornerback, Shaun Wade

Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 195 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Third-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://youtu.be/yXJuIOdu0pc

Center, Josh Myers

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-5, Weight: 312 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Third-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://youtu.be/RRnN-E262Jk

Linebacker, Pete Werner

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 242 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Third-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://youtu.be/KBS-HgXFwz0

Story continues

Linebacker, Baron Browning

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 242 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Third-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lYDx4F9MyE

Defensive Line, Tommy Togiai

[Eric Albrecht/Dispatch]

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-2, Weight: 300 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Third-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3KAKmzi5sk

Defensive End, Jonathon Cooper

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-4, Weight: 257 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Sixth-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXMh5JQlV2U

Linebacker, Justin Hilliard

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 231 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Undrafted free-agent Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgifIn_NRaM

Linebacker, Tuf Borland

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 234 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Undrafted free-agent Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjqXRtB5cvc

Tight end, Luke Farrell

Mandatory Credit: Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-6, Weight: 258 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Seventh-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqdKdGqc1pw

Punter, Drue Chrisman

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 222 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Undrafted free-agent Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5N-7eK6jTVI

Kicker, Blake Haubeil

Big Ten Championship Ohio State Northwestern

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 230 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Late-round to undrafted free-agent Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU0HoluX8TY

Quarterback, Justin Fields (Didn't play for Meyer)

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 228 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Top-4 pick Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9mgNPBsyto

Running back, Trey Sermon (Didn't play for Meyer)

College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl

Measurables and information

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 215 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Fourth-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire

1

1