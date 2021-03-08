12 draft eligible prospects from Ohio State who were coached by Urban Meyer
One of the positives of the Jacksonville Jaguars naming Urban Meyer their coach is that they have a coach who is heavily connected with some of the top collegiate programs in football. He spent six seasons with the University of Florida (2005-10) before heading to Ohio State from 2012-18.
With him not being that far removed from coaching at Ohio State, some of the players he coached and recruited will be entering April’s draft, and they definitely could be on the Jags’ radar, who need talent everywhere. According to the Buckeyes Wire, there are 14 draft-eligible prospects from Ohio State who’ve entered the draft. Of the group, 12 were coached by Meyer, while two weren’t.
Fans should be able to get a look at each prospect during the Buckeyes’ pro day on March 30. Afterward, it will be on to the draft where some of the players will undoubtedly be selected by the Jags or picked up in undrafted free agency. Here are the names of those prospects as we get closer to their jump to the pros:
Guard, Wyatt Davis
Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-4, Weight: 315 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Second-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://youtu.be/65HgKk68tNo
Cornerback, Shaun Wade
Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 195 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Third-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://youtu.be/yXJuIOdu0pc
Center, Josh Myers
Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-5, Weight: 312 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Third-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://youtu.be/RRnN-E262Jk
Linebacker, Pete Werner
Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 242 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Third-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://youtu.be/KBS-HgXFwz0
Linebacker, Baron Browning
Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 242 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Third-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lYDx4F9MyE
Defensive Line, Tommy Togiai
[Eric Albrecht/Dispatch]
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-2, Weight: 300 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Third-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3KAKmzi5sk
Defensive End, Jonathon Cooper
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-4, Weight: 257 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Sixth-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXMh5JQlV2U
Linebacker, Justin Hilliard
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 231 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Undrafted free-agent Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgifIn_NRaM
Linebacker, Tuf Borland
Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 234 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Undrafted free-agent Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjqXRtB5cvc
Tight end, Luke Farrell
Mandatory Credit: Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-6, Weight: 258 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Seventh-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqdKdGqc1pw
Punter, Drue Chrisman
Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 222 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Undrafted free-agent Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5N-7eK6jTVI
Kicker, Blake Haubeil
Big Ten Championship Ohio State Northwestern
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 230 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Late-round to undrafted free-agent Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU0HoluX8TY
Quarterback, Justin Fields (Didn't play for Meyer)
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 228 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Top-4 pick Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9mgNPBsyto
Running back, Trey Sermon (Didn't play for Meyer)
College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl
Measurables and information
Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 215 pounds 2021 NFL draft projection: Fourth-round Player breakdown via Buckeyes Wire
1
1