‘100% committed;’ Ohio State transfer signs Dayton
A former Ohio State men’s basketball player is transferring to the University of Dayton.
Zed Key announced on social media that he has signed with UD after four seasons in Columbus.
“100% committed!” he wrote on both his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.
Key will be a 6-8 graduate forward.
He started for two seasons in 2021 and 2022, averaging nearly 11 points a game for Ohio State during the 2022-23 season.
Key played in 36 games last season, serving as a backup to Felix Okpara.
100% Committed 🔥💯 #zkey23 @DaytonMBB @daytonnil pic.twitter.com/JKfmD38vGw
— Zed Key (@iamzedkey) April 15, 2024