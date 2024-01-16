10 people hospitalized with frostbite, hypothermia during Chiefs-Dolphins NFL playoff game

More than a dozen fans who attended Saturday's playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium were hospitalized amid below-freezing temperatures.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in Kansas City, where the temperature was negative 4 degrees with a with a wind chill of negative 27, the third coldest kickoff wind chill ever, according to the Chiefs communications team.

The Kansas City Fire Department said they had 69 "patient contacts" at Arrowhead on Saturday, with 15 total patients transported to local hospitals for further evaluation.

Of the 15 people who went to the hospital, seven patients went for hypothermia, three for frostbite and five for non-weather-related issues, according to a KCFD spokesperson.

The fire department also said patients walked into the Arrowhead aid station with "various issues," however an exact number was not provided.

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the first half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa on playing in cold weather

In the week leading up to the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was "excited" to play in Saturday's weather.

"What can be better. Playing football in January in Arrowhead Stadium is going to be cold,” Mahomes said. “The adrenaline rush gives you that warmness that you're seeking and you have heaters on the sideline. People make it a big deal, but at the end of the day, you just go out there and play football."

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he had never been in temperatures "lower than 15 degrees," and said you can't prepare for a game with that kind of weather.

With the win, the Chiefs advanced to the next round of the NFL playoffs. They are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York this Sunday.

