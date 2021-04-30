  • Oops!
10 most questionable picks of 2021 NFL draft: Raiders, Steelers and Jets raise concerns

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
·8 min read
The easiest way to break consensus in the NFL draft is to simply let the picks start rolling in.

While certain prevailing wisdoms linger throughout the pre-draft process, some popular notions are quickly challenged when teams make unexpected picks that don't jibe with what fans, media and other organizations might do. Plenty of those decisions eventually prove valuable over time. But some choices never quite pan out and look iffy even without the benefit of hindsight.

This year's draft had plenty of drama, even if not many of the early picks were massively surprising. Still, these 10 picks stood out as the most questionable of the first round on Thursday:

No. 3 – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (San Francisco 49ers)

There was almost no way for the 49ers to avoid placement on this list after they traded three first-round picks and a third-round selection to move up to this slot for a quarterback. While selecting Mac Jones would have raised more questions about San Francisco's attention, choosing Lance leaves its own unresolved elements.

The 6-4, 224-pound signal-caller is a sublimely talented threat behind center, displaying an ease in uncorking deep strikes and rumbling through defenses as a runner. But his shortage of experience – just 17 career starts – coming from the Football Championship Subdivision level has left Lance with problems on his accuracy and anticipation.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are exhibiting the requisite care to bring their new star pupil along at the proper pace. While Lance is entering an extremely favorable scenario and can correct his issues under the tutelage of San Francisco's staff, he'll have to make significant strides before he can be a stable starter. And given the cost of moving to this spot, anything short of top-tier play will draw severe scrutiny.

No. 8 – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (Carolina Panthers)

Other than Lance, Horn might have been the biggest surprise of the top 10. The Panthers clearly are fed up with being pushed around by the likes of Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Michael Thomas in the NFC South, and the physical Horn could allow the team to make a shift to using more man coverage.

But with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields on the board, it's hard to understand why the team felt confident enough to ride things out with Sam Darnold behind center. While Carolina isn't wedded to the former New York Jets signal-caller, Matt Rhule and first-year GM Scott Fitterer might look back on this decision with regret should they find themselves returning to the market for a passer in the near future. And though Horn has the athleticism to be a lockdown cornerback, his grabby approach could attract lots of penalties.

NFL DRAFT WINNERS, LOSERS: From Trevor Lawrence to Mac Jones, QBs reign

TRACKER: Analysis on every pick in the first round

MORE: Team-by-team look at all 259 selections

No. 14 – Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC (New York Jets)

A steady and reliable blocker, Vera-Tucker has a much higher floor than most of the other players on this list. The problem for the Jets rests with the price – two third-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings – paid to jump from No. 23 to No. 14 to select him.

Though GM Joe Douglas has a stockpile of draft assets, depleting them even a bit to move up at a non-premium position seems ill-advised. Supplying new quarterback Zach Wilson with ample protection is a shrewd move, but Douglas now will face even heavier pressure to find mid- and late-round gems to fortify a spotty roster.

No. 15 – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (New England Patriots)

The pairing seems almost too natural: A Nick Saban pupil lands with Bill Belichick and is tasked with leveraging his poise and timing to keep New England's offense on track. Yet despite being the first quarterback ever taken in the first round by Belichick during the coach's 21-year run with the Patriots, Jones doesn't engender a great deal of excitement.

Given the limitations Jones faces due to his pedestrian arm strength and struggles to operate outside of a play's structure, it's fair to wonder how far the 6-3, 217-pound passer can take this offense. Jones also will be playing with a receiving corps that's a far cry from the one headlined by the Crimson Tide's two first-round pass catchers in Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. And while Belichick on Thursday night declaring that Cam Newton "is our quarterback" might be mere support for a veteran, it's not a sentiment that drives a lot of hope as New England tries to reclaim its past glory.

The Patriots might be able to build an efficient offense around Jones, but it seems as though an abundance of things will need to go right in order for the quarterback to succeed.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) and running back Najee Harris (22) are interviewed after beating the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) and running back Najee Harris (22) are interviewed after beating the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

No. 17 – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama (Las Vegas Raiders)

It would be easier to give Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden the benefit of the doubt if their regular straying from popular opinion yielded better results. The duo's decisions, however, have yielded plenty of justifiable ridicule.

Their latest surprise was Leatherwood, a savvy and stout blocker with the length to engulf defenders in the run game. While he has the tools to fill the Raiders' void at right tackle, Leatherwood wasn't widely expected to be a first-round pick and seemed like an odd choice over Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw and Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins, both of whom were ranked higher by many analysts.

No. 19 – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky (Washington Football Team)

Washington is intent on leaning on its defense, and Ron Rivera said Thursday night that Davis was the top defensive player on the team's board. Still, it's clear the NFC East champions reached at this spot.

Davis is a one-year starter who, despite a breakout campaign in 2020, has yet to fully harness his explosive athleticism. While he has the makeup of an excellent defender in coverage, he can't be trusted on man-to-man assignments right now, though Washington's scheme should protect him somewhat. Moreover, this seems like a missed opportunity to make a needed upgrade at offensive tackle.

No. 20 – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (New York Giants)

DeVonta Smith would have made the perfect weapon for Daniel Jones and a fitting complement to Kenny Golladay. Too bad for Dave Gettleman that he was leapfrogged by the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who scooped up the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 10 overall selection before the Giants traded back.

Instead, Big Blue settled on Toney, a shifty playmaker capable of exploiting mismatches in space. It's unclear, though, how much the 6-0, 193-pound receiver will be able to aid Jones, as his route-running and contested-catch ability aren't up to par at this point. Gettleman passed over several more polished options at receiver, so Toney will have to justify this selection with his big-play prowess.

No. 24 – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taking a running back in the first round for the first time in 13 years, the Steelers clearly were dissatisfied with a rushing attack that ranked last in the NFL in 2020. Pittsburgh's problem, however, doesn't have a plug-and-play solution.

While Harris should add some much-needed reliability to the offense both as a runner and receiver, the Steelers' offensive line is in disrepair. The 6-2, 232-pound back will likely encounter a lot of unfavorable blocking as a rookie, and he can't be expected to stiff-arm and hurdle an entire defense. Pittsburgh needs to find help up front on Day 2.

No. 25 – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (Jacksonville Jaguars)

It's understandable why the Jaguars would want to launch the Trevor Lawrence era by pairing the quarterback with his former backfield mate. Yet this feels like a luxury Jacksonville can't afford amid its rebuild.

James Robinson was a revelation for the Jaguars last season and looked to be a tremendous value as an undrafted free agent. While Etienne is far more explosive as both a runner and receiver, it's difficult for nearly any first-round running back to justify the cost of investment. The Jaguars still have an array of deficiencies to address elsewhere.

No. 29 – Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia (Green Bay Packers)

There's a distinct disconnect between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's front office that was once again evident in the team's drafting. Despite not having a receiver under contract for 2022, the Packers once again passed up an opportunity to add a pass catcher despite several intriguing options – including Ole Miss' Elijah Moore and LSU's Terrance Marshall Jr. – being available.

While a deep class of receivers could mean an answer is coming on Day 2, Stokes is far behind the other four cornerbacks who went in the first round. It's not even clear whether he's the best draft prospect at his position from Georgia, as Tyson Campbell could make a claim as the more promising pro.

Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft mistakes? Here are 10 questionable first-round picks in 2021

