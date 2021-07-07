10 hardest cuts within Packers’ pre-training camp 53-man roster projection

The hardest part of projecting a 53-man roster for the Green Bay Packers is making the difficult cuts from around 65 players down to 53. It’s the same job general manager Brian Gutekunst will have to do late in August. And it’s not fun. Good players get sent packing every summer.

Packers Wire’s attempt at predicting a 53-man roster to start the 2021 season (see below) helped reveal which players could be the hardest to cut next month. Sometimes, finding the best-fitting 53 players is more important than picking the best 53 players overall. Tough decisions will need to be made to accomplish this goal.

53-man roster projection, pre-training camp

QB (2): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

RB (3): Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill

WR (6): Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, Malik Taylor, Juwann Winfree

TE (4): Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney

OL (10): David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner, Lucas Patrick, Jon Runyan Jr., Josh Myers, Ben Braden, Simon Stepaniak, Royce Newman, Cole Van Lanen

DL (5): Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke, Tyler Lancaster, T.J. Slaton

LB (5): Krys Barnes, Kamal Martin, De’Vondre Campbell, Ty Summers, Isaiah McDuffie

OLB (4): Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin

CB (6): Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Eric Stokes, Chandon Sullivan, Shemar Jean-Charles, Josh Jackson

S (5): Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Will Redmond, Vernon Scott, Christian Uphoff

ST (3): Mason Crosby, JK Scott, Joe Fortunato

Suspended: Jace Sternberger

A closer look at the hardest 10 cuts to get to 53:

WR Devin Funchess

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess (11) is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Funchess certainly has the size and experience to make the team and maybe even make a meaningful contribution in 2021, but he also hasn't played in nearly two years and is at least a year behind several of the receivers he'll be chasing in terms of knowing Matt LaFleur's offense. Can he overcome the obstacles in his way and beat the odds? His modified contract gives him little security this summer. He'll need a great camp to make it.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) catches a pass during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Will everything finally come together for St. Brown in Year 4? He remains an intriguing receiver prospect and a good fit in the offense, but injuries have consistently derailed his development and he doesn't play special teams. Others at the position could emerge this summer and steal his roster spot to start 2021.

RB Dexter Williams

Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) is shown Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Will the talent that shined through so often at Notre Dame finally come out for Williams to start Year 3 in Green Bay? The job as the third running back is wide open, but Williams would have to beat out rookie Kylin Hill and Patrick Taylor for the job during training camp. Matt LaFleur hasn't really trusted him over the last two seasons. Williams will either start getting the little things right this summer, or he'll be looking for work.

OT Yosh Nijman

Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis

It's now or never time for Nijman, who is entering his third training camp in Green Bay. Can he progress enough and win the job as the swing tackle? He has obvious physical talent, and the Packers have been developing his game for a long time, but three more draft picks along the offensive line and the emergence of Ben Braden as a potential tackle option could squeeze Nijman off of the roster.

LB Oren Burks

Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis

Burks is a core special teams player, and the change in the scheme – and the arrival of Joe Barry, a noted linebackers coach – could reverse his fortunes, but nothing about his first three seasons suggests the 2018 third-round pick will have a roster spot locked up to start 2021. In fact, the additions of veteran De'Vondre Campbell and draft pick Isaiah McDuffie could mean Burks is looking for a new home later this summer.

CB Kabion Ento

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kabion Ento is shown Monday, August 17, 2020, during training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Ento might have won a roster spot to start last season, but now he's coming off a lost season to injury and will re-join a deep position group at cornerback, a position he's still learning. His intriguing ball skills and potential to play multiple roles on special teams would make him one of the toughest cuts on the list. It won't be a surprise at all if he's on the initial 53.

OLB Randy Ramsey

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

He has the perfect body type for playing special teams, and the Packers trusted him enough to play him over 200 snaps on special teams last season, but it's hard to see Ramsey's fit within the defense, and there's no guarantee the team will keep five or more outside linebackers to start 2021. He may have to beat out Jonathan Garvin or Tipa Galeai for a roster spot.

CB Ka'dar Hollman

Cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman (29) runs a drill during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

The Packers are suddenly deep at cornerback, meaning tough decisions are coming at the position during camp. Hollman is a sixth-round pick who has been on the roster each of the last two seasons, but he's already an older prospect and hasn't been trusted to play snaps on defense. Maybe the Packers will favor his experience and athleticism on special teams. A final roster spot could come down to Hollman or Josh Jackson, who might be down to his last chance in Green Bay.

S Henry Black

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

The Packers like Black's versatility and ability on special teams, but it's certainly possible the team will prefer Will Redmond in coverage, Vernon Scott as a do-it-all backup and rookie Christian Uphoff's upside. The final few spots at safety represent an underrated roster battle entering training camp.

LS Hunter Bradley

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers have made it clear they want more consistency at long snapper. Bradley will either improve significantly this summer and win back the job, or the Packers will go in a different direction. Special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton might want something new.

