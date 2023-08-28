10 hardest cuts from our final Bears’ 53-man roster projection

With the preseason in the books, roster cutdowns are looming.

The Chicago Bears need to trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. That means there are going to be some difficult cuts for them to make as they fill out their team.

Here were the toughest cuts from our latest 53-man roster prediction, which include some former starters, veterans in contract years and recent draft picks.

DE Trevis Gipson

The hard thing about roster projections is that it’s an expectation, not necessarily preference. If it were up to me, Trevis Gipson would get a roster spot over the likes of Rasheem Green. But with Gipson requesting a trade — and the Bears granting him permission to seek one — it feels like Gipson is on his way out.

CB Kindle Vildor

Kindle Vildor wouldn’t exactly a surprise roster cut, but he’s an experienced cornerback that had a starting role as recent as last season. It’s a testament to how the Bears have improve their cornerback room with rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith, along with a pair of last year’s undrafted rookies in Josh Blackwell and Jaylon Jones, who have a strong chance to earn a spot over Vildor.

CB Michael Ojemudia

Michael Ojemudia has been impressive this summer, and he’s definitely in play for one of the final cornerback roster spots. Ojemudia saved his best for last with a three pass breakup performance against the Bills, where I believe he’s garnered consideration for the job. But I’ve got Josh Blackwell (nickel) and Jaylon Jones getting the nod over Ojemudia.

QB Nathan Peterman

Nathan Peterman was an easy decision to leave off the roster, as there isn’t a risk of him being signed by another team. With the release of veterab quarterback P.J. Walker, it appears that undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will be the backup to Justin Fields. That’s where things get interesting: Will Chicago opt to keep Peterman on as the third QB? If anything, expect Peterman to be back on the practice squad.

WR Nsimba Webster

Nsimba Webster has been a mainstay on the Bears’ practice squad for the last few years, where he survived the transition to the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era. Webster is coming off an impressive preseason finale, where he had three catches for 37 yards and two rushes for 22 yards. He’s also an option in the punt return game, which remains a question. Webster could be in play for one of those final receiver spots, but it’s more likely that Chicago goes with veterans Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown.

WR Daurice Fountain

Daurice Fountain has been a preseason standout in a crowded wide receiver room, and he’s also fighting for one of those final roster spots. Fountain had his best outing against the Colts, where he had five catches for 86 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown. But was his summer enough to beat out others for that WR6 spot? If he goes unclaimed, Fountain is a top practice squad option.

RB Trestan Ebner

Trestan Ebner didn’t have the best rookie season last year, in limited fashion. But he had an opportunity for a fresh start this summer. Unfortunately, he’s been sidelined by an undisclosed injury that has allowed others like rookie Roschon Johnson and veteran Travis Homer to shine. Now, instead of securing that last running back spot over Homer, Ebner feels like the odd man out.

OL Doug Kramer

Doug Kramer got the start at center for the Bears in Saturday’s preseason finale with Lucas Patrick sidelined and Cody Whitehair filling in for Teven Jenkins at left guard. Kramer suffered a hand injury in Saturday’s preseason finale, where he was sported with a cast. But Matt Ebeflus believes he’s “going to be ok.” With that said, I believe the Bears are going to be active on the waiver wire when it comes to the offensive line. And Kramer will be a casualty.

DT Travis Bell

Seventh-round rookie Travis Bell was the feel-good story of the NFL draft. But when it comes to a crowded defensive line room, there’s simply no room for Bell. The Bears are expected to carry four interior specific linemen, including Justin Jones, Andrew Billings and rookies Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens. But Bell would be a prime candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.

LB Mykal Walker

Mykal Walker is competing for a roster spot in a crowded linebacker room, where he’ll have competition for the final roster spot. While he could very well sneak onto the roster, I have Chicago keeping undrafted rookie Micah Baskerville in my projection. The Bears claimed Walker, who was a starter for the Falcons last season, off waivers earlier this summer.

