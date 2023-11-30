10 Browns miss practice on Wednesday

As the Browns prepare to face the Rams on Sunday, 10 Cleveland players didn't practice on Wednesday.

Not practicing due clearly to injuries were quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder), safety Juan Thornhill (calf), guard Wyatt Teller (calf), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), and receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion).

For other players did not practice with the joint designation of "not injury related — rest" and an injury designation: guard Joel Bitonio (rest, knee), receiver Amari Cooper (receiver, ribs), defensive end Myles Garrett (rest, shoulder), and tight end David Njoku (rest, knee).

Six other players are on the injury report: tackle Geron Christian (full practice; finger); defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (limited practice; ankle); cornerback Mike Ford (full practice; ribs); defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (limited practice; groin); linebacker Sione Takitaki (limited practice; knee); and linebacker Anthony Walter (limited practice; hamstring).

The most important player to the team's chances, both this week and beyond, is Garrett. On Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski expressed optimism about his ability to play. Which implies that his absence from practice had more to do with the shoulder than with giving him rest.