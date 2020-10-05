The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week four: Texans in trouble, NFC East remains up for grabs

Covid chaos reigns supreme

The first three weeks of the season all went to plan, with coronavirus playing no part in the opening weekends of action. It came back with a vengeance in week four, forcing the Tennessee Titans vs the Pittsburgh Steelers to be rescheduled for the end of October, while the New England Patriots against the Kansas City Chiefs has been pushed back to Monday after Cam Newton’s positive test. The game is set to go ahead only a day later than scheduled, assuming no other players or team personnel from either side test positive ahead of kick-off.

There was also drama ahead of the Saints game, with one player testing positive only for it to turn out to be a false-positive. The game was on, in doubt, then eventually played as planned.

The NFL has not left much room for rescheduling, although they do have the luxury of one bye week per team. It seems sensible, at least in hindsight, that an extra bye week should have been installed for this most unusual of campaigns.

Are the Texans done?

Houston have now registered four defeats in a row, following a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Texans have had a brutal schedule, losing to the Chiefs and Ravens, but nevertheless could have performed better. It is incredibly difficult to bounce back from 0-4, especially with divisional rivals in the Colts and Titans already on three wins.

On the other hand, the Vikings were also 0-3 and now their campaign has some life. Although it will be difficult to catch the Packers, a second spot in the division is entirely possible. An improved showing from Kirk Cousins will also lift spirits in Minnesota.

Experience prevails over youth

When the Bucs faced the Chargers on Sunday, there was a 21 year age gap between the starting quarterbacks and, during the first half, it looked as if rookie Justin Herbert would best Tom Brady.

The Chargers got themselves into a commanding lead, with Herbert flourishing while Brady faltered including a pick six. Then the Chargers made a real mess of things. A fumble on the goal line allowed the Bucs to close the gap before the half. Brady’s side then rolled over the Chargers, scoring on every possession. Brady came out on top, registering an impressive 369 yards with five touchdowns. But, Herbert looked superb and was not the reason for his side’s loss, throwing for three touchdowns himself.

View photos Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium - Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports More

Herbert currently has 931 passing yards this season, the second-most passing yards by a rookie quarterback in his first three career starts in NFL history. Only Cam Newton back in 2011 has more.

The Chargers look like they have found their long-term successor to Philip Rivers, even if he could not beat Brady on Sunday.

Is Odell Beckham back?

When the Browns traded a first and third round pick for Beckham, it seemed a bold but sound move. OBJ had established himself as one of the league’s premier receivers, with the ability to produce catches no-one else could. Since the trade, it would be fair to say that Beckham has been a resounding disappointment. However, against the Cowboys, OBJ was on fire.

He scored two receiving touchdowns and one remarkable running score. Beckham’s performance was the icing on the cake in a win over the Cowboys which saw the Browns register over 30 points for three consecutive games for the first time in 50 years.

