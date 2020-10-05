The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week four: Texans in trouble, NFC East remains up for grabs

Covid chaos reigns supreme
The first three weeks of the season all went to plan, with coronavirus playing no part in the opening weekends of action. It came back with a vengeance in week four, forcing the Tennessee Titans vs the Pittsburgh Steelers to be rescheduled for the end of October, while the New England Patriots against the Kansas City Chiefs has been pushed back to Monday after Cam Newton’s positive test. The game is set to go ahead only a day later than scheduled, assuming no other players or team personnel from either side test positive ahead of kick-off.
There was also drama ahead of the Saints game, with one player testing positive only for it to turn out to be a false-positive. The game was on, in doubt, then eventually played as planned.
The NFL has not left much room for rescheduling, although they do have the luxury of one bye week per team. It seems sensible, at least in hindsight, that an extra bye week should have been installed for this most unusual of campaigns.
Are the Texans done?
Houston have now registered four defeats in a row, following a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Texans have had a brutal schedule, losing to the Chiefs and Ravens, but nevertheless could have performed better. It is incredibly difficult to bounce back from 0-4, especially with divisional rivals in the Colts and Titans already on three wins.
On the other hand, the Vikings were also 0-3 and now their campaign has some life. Although it will be difficult to catch the Packers, a second spot in the division is entirely possible. An improved showing from Kirk Cousins will also lift spirits in Minnesota.
Experience prevails over youth
When the Bucs faced the Chargers on Sunday, there was a 21 year age gap between the starting quarterbacks and, during the first half, it looked as if rookie Justin Herbert would best Tom Brady.
The Chargers got themselves into a commanding lead, with Herbert flourishing while Brady faltered including a pick six. Then the Chargers made a real mess of things. A fumble on the goal line allowed the Bucs to close the gap before the half. Brady’s side then rolled over the Chargers, scoring on every possession. Brady came out on top, registering an impressive 369 yards with five touchdowns. But, Herbert looked superb and was not the reason for his side’s loss, throwing for three touchdowns himself.
Herbert currently has 931 passing yards this season, the second-most passing yards by a rookie quarterback in his first three career starts in NFL history. Only Cam Newton back in 2011 has more.
The Chargers look like they have found their long-term successor to Philip Rivers, even if he could not beat Brady on Sunday.
Is Odell Beckham back?
When the Browns traded a first and third round pick for Beckham, it seemed a bold but sound move. OBJ had established himself as one of the league’s premier receivers, with the ability to produce catches no-one else could. Since the trade, it would be fair to say that Beckham has been a resounding disappointment. However, against the Cowboys, OBJ was on fire.
He scored two receiving touchdowns and one remarkable running score. Beckham’s performance was the icing on the cake in a win over the Cowboys which saw the Browns register over 30 points for three consecutive games for the first time in 50 years.
ODELL BECKHAM JR.— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2020
📺: #CLEvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/wvEEn0SFTV pic.twitter.com/A8P7Hx8E7H
Cleveland move to 3-1, built on the back of a dynamic running game led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The running game still thrived even after the excellent Chubb went down injured early on. Beckham’s showing adds a whole new dimension to their offense, the question is; was it a one time performance?
The Seahawks roll on
It was not a vintage performance by the Seahawks, especially compared to this season’s high standards. Nevertheless, they beat a determined Miami side 31-23, moving to 4-0.
While the win was unspectacular, a question hanging over the head of Seattle was whether they could grind out wins in less than ideal circumstances. They did so against the Dolphins, just as great teams do.
Josh Allen: the most improved player in the NFL?
Josh Allen has been outstanding all season, and it continued on Sunday. He led Buffalo to a win over the competitive Raiders with another performance full of elite plays. Despite taking a knock at the end of the first half, Allen returned and played just as well.
The Bills are now one of the few 4-0 teams in the league. Allen has, mostly, eliminated the basic mistakes from his game. His new found connection with Steffon Diggs has made a huge difference for Buffalo. Between Diggs, Cole Beasley and John Brown, Allen has plenty of talented targets, with the back-up option of either his legs or handing it off to the impressive Devin Singletary.
The sky's the limit for this offense.
Josh Allen is a magician and you can’t tell us otherwise— PFF (@PFF) October 4, 2020
pic.twitter.com/I8TrqOPbQT
Nick Foles fails to ignite the Bears
Going up against the Colts, the number one ranked defense in the league going into week four, was always going to be a tricky task for Foles in his first start for the Bears. And so it proved. For a long time in the game the Bears were limited to three points, a late flourish making the score look closer than it really was.
The Bears were 3-0, with a quarterback who had inspired them to a win after being brought into the line-up during the game. This loss will halt their momentum, is Foles the man to bring it back?
The Cardinals falter after strong start
The Cardinals, and their quarterback Kyler Murray, were extremely impressive in the first two weeks, winning back-to-back games. Arizona have now lost two on the bounce. The most recent came against an uninspiring Panthers team without Christian McCaffrey.
Kliff Kingsbury’s team looked set to compete for a playoff berth. That no longer seems to be the case. The Cardinals need to improve on defense and get their running game going quickly if they are to fight back in the NFC West.
The NFC East is up for grabs
Four games into the season, no team in the NFC East has registered more than one win. The division is well and truly up for grabs. Dallas’ offense is playing incredibly well with Dak Prescott on course to throw the most passing yards ever. However, the Cowboys defense is dreadful, allowing Cleveland to put over forty points on them. Dallas will be favourite for the division but they need to improve on defense fast.
The Eagles have struggled this campaign, injuries decimating their offensive line which has contributed to Carson Wentz’s poor start to the season. That being said, they beat another injury-hit team in prime time on Sunday night, defeating the 49ers. It was another unconvincing showing despite the win, however.
Technically Washington and the Giants are still in contention, but Washington have had a number of key injuries to weaken their strong defense including Chase Young, while the Giants are the only team in the division not to win a game yet.
Surely one of these teams will find some form at some point?
Joe Burrow gets first NFL win
“Winning feels good”, tweeted Joe Burrow after securing his first NFL victory. Short and sweet analysis. The rookie quarterback had already tasted a draw against the Eagles but nothing is like a win. The Bengals beat the Jags in a close game between two fairly well matched sides.
Although Burrow is only four games into his NFL career, he is already justifying his number one overall pick in the draft.
Cincinnati fans finally have something to be genuinely excited about.