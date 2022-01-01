1 ruled out, 4 questionable in Colts vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Both injury reports were relatively clean. Only one player was ruled out from the Colts’ side while three were listed as questionable. One of them is a true game-time decision.
The Raiders, meanwhile, only had one player listed with an injury designation.
Some of this is subject to change. Players can be added or removed from the injury report or a status can be changed.
Here’s a quick look at the five players in this matchup with injury designations:
OUT | Colts S Andrew Sendejo | Concussion
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Questionable | Colts LT Eric Fisher | Knee, Shoulder, Toe
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
Questionable | Colts TE Jack Doyle | Knee, Ankle
AP Photo/Jeff Lewis
Questionable | Colts RG Mark Glowinski | Illness
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
Questionable | Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins | Back
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
