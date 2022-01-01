1 ruled out, 4 questionable in Colts vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both injury reports were relatively clean. Only one player was ruled out from the Colts’ side while three were listed as questionable. One of them is a true game-time decision.

The Raiders, meanwhile, only had one player listed with an injury designation.

Some of this is subject to change. Players can be added or removed from the injury report or a status can be changed.

Here’s a quick look at the five players in this matchup with injury designations:

OUT | Colts S Andrew Sendejo | Concussion

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Questionable | Colts LT Eric Fisher | Knee, Shoulder, Toe

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Questionable | Colts TE Jack Doyle | Knee, Ankle

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Questionable | Colts RG Mark Glowinski | Illness

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Questionable | Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins | Back

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1