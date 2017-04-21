Yoenis Cespedes injures hamstring in loss to Philadelphia

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a hamstring injury in the sixth inning.

Cespedes was running from first to second base when he tried to pull up and immediately started hobbling. Moments later he was heading to the Mets’ clubhouse as Juan Lagares came on to replace him. New York would eventually lose, 6-4, despite Noah Syndergaard’s seven inning, 10 strikeout performance.

Marc Carig of Newsday reported that it is just a hamstring cramp, yet after the game manager Terry Collins said Cespedes will get an MRI on Friday.

Considering Cespedes start to the year, any inning he spends away from the field is a major loss for the Mets.

It’s no understatement to call Cespedes one of the most exciting players in the game right now. The 31-year-old is batting .255/.364/.636 with six home runs and 10 walks on 13 strikeouts. It’s not just that the center fielder is knocking balls out of the park. He’s launching booming shots out of the stadium.

While there are no must-win games in April and May, the Mets do have a big series coming up this weekend when the Washington Nationals visit Citi Field. The two division rivals are no doubt the top teams in the National League East and figure to fight for first place all year long.

It’d be a shame if Cespedes were unable to participate in Round One of their battle.

