Why the Monday after WrestleMania is so important

The “Monday Night RAW” that follows WrestleMania has become an annual gathering of the most passionate WWE fans in the entire world, individuals with a united mind set, looking to both steal the show and also be participants in WWE’s launch of a new year of storylines that will ultimately culminate at the next year’s WrestleMania. It’s wild, it’s somewhat out of control, and it’s the most exhilarating audience to perform in front of … even, in some ways, a more heart-pounding experience for those of us blessed enough to ply our trade in front of a rabid fan base than the pressure cooker environment of the biggest show of the year itself, WrestleMania.

The psychology behind the scenes in scripting the “Monday Night RAW” after WrestleMania is always a fascinating attempt to balance “IF you missed last night, here’s what you missed (so check out the replays, available exclusively on the WWE Network)” against “now here’s what’s coming up at our next big event.”

You can’t spend three hours just recapping WrestleMania, but ignoring what happened the night before potentially mitigates the historic value of the events that transpired during WWE’s annual showcase. And let’s not forget, shareholders never care about “yesterday,” they are only interested in this quarter exceeding expectations, let alone the revenue and profit margin (and number of subscribers) from same quarter, last year.

Finding that balance of “history was made,” branding that history-making moment as part of the “WWE” or “WrestleMania” experience and “but OMG we have so much more coming out of that history, and the next chapter gets written right down the road (so tune in, subscribe, come all for the ride) is a monumental task. For the purpose of this discussion, let’s take a look at what WWE has to contend with on a creative basis for next week’s “Monday Night RAW.” How much time should be allocated for Brock Lesnar’s conquering of Goldberg on Sunday night?

Oh, that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler.

How much time should be allocated to follow up on Goldberg, who is going to be on the downside of losing the Universal Championship, right in front of his wife, son and adoring public?

Oh, by the way, that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler, too.

How much time should be set aside to feature highlights of Brock Lesnar taking Goldberg to Suplex City, asserting his dominance in the ring the same way he manhandled his opponents in the Brocktagon? How much time will WWE need to accurately reflect the dawning of a new era, in which the most accomplished athlete in the history of this industry has ascended to the very top, capturing the Universal Championship from a seemingly unstoppable superhero? Is the emphasis on Monday’s program the Goldberg-eating carnivore eating the titleholder alive, putting an end to the most extraordinary championship comeback in modern day history? Or should we focus on Brock’s next move, next challenger, next sacrifice at the alter of the Freight Train of Pain?

Sigh.

There’s so much to think about, but WWE has a huge advantage this year. We can plan Monday’s show in advance. No need to wait until we see what happens when Brock Lesnar steps into the ring against Goldberg this Sunday in order to write the show, and allocate the proper time needed to tell whatever story transpires at WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar is going to win. Brock Lesnar is going to win the Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar is going to win the Universal Championship from Goldberg this Sunday, April 2, 2017 at WrestleMania.

That’s not my gut feeling.