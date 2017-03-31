Handicapping WrestleMania 33: The 5 best bets to make

John Cena is seen during WrestleMania 32 in Dallas last year. (AP)

It’s no secret that WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of the wrestling world.

The same way the Super Bowl represents the pinnacle of the NFL season, the WWE’s biggest event is the culmination of a year’s worth of storylines and often features the most stacked card of any pay-per-view of the past 12 months.

And, the same way you wager on the Super Bowl, you can wager on WrestleMania.

Despite the fact that the outcomes are pre-determined, bets can be made on all 13 matches slated for Sunday night’s event. According to Bovada, Wrestlemania 33 will see a ton of action in terms of title belts changing hands.

If the current betting odds are any indication, six of the eight title matches will feature a belt changing hands, with only Cruiserweight Champion Neville and Raw Women’s Champion Bayley being favored to defend their crowns.

Now, in no way are we advocating that you bet real money on something pre-determined like professional wrestling, but if we were gamblers, here are five places to put your (hypothetical) money.

Undertaker (+325 Money Line) – I know he’s facing Roman Reigns – who is the darling of the WWE – but, the Dead Man has only lost one time in his career at the Showcase of the Immortals (Wrestlemania 30 vs. Brock Lesnar). Even if he does lose, take solace in knowing that you won’t feel nearly as bad as Reigns does as 65,000 boos rain down on him. Becky Lynch (19/2) – The Irish Lass Kicker is ranked behind Carmella (11/10), Naomi (11/10), and reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss (9/1) in terms of odds, but she could get her WrestleMania moment with a win Sunday and she is clearly held in high regard, being the first woman to hold the belt on Smackdown. The Field in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (+275 Money Line) – Braun Strowman is the overwhelming favorite here (-450), but there are 29 other superstars that your money would be riding on here. My guess is we see Braun get eliminated to set up a future feud on Monday Night Raw and you cash in thanks to it. Sasha Banks (9/2) – Surprisingly, Sasha has better odds of winning the Fatal Four-War Elimination Match than Charlotte (11/2), despite the latter having never lost at a pay-per-view prior to Fastlane. Sasha could easily cheat Bayley to win the title, turn heel and score you some quick dough. Bray Wyatt (+175 Money Line) Bray is one of six champions who are considered underdogs in their WrestleMania matches. A Wyatt loss would be the third time in as many Smackdown pay-per-views that the WWE Championship has changed hands. I think we see a Wyatt reign for a little while longer, especially with Orton at a point in his career where he is a main event-caliber star even without a strap.



