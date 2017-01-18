Why the clock is ticking on the Clippers' championship hopes

LOS ANGELES – Seriously, again? The Clippers? No team deserves this kind of luck. Maybe the old Clippers did. That team was run by Donald Sterling, a maggot of a man rightfully run off by the NBA three years ago. Steve Ballmer’s only guilty of frequent overdoses of exuberance. That doesn’t earn this.

Chris Paul is out 6-to-8 weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb, and the Clippers’ hopes to squeeze a championship out of this group probably went with him. Sure, Paul could be back by mid-March, rejoin Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and JJ Redick with enough time to regroup. But where will the Clippers be when he does? With Paul, L.A. is 29-14, good for fourth in the West. Without him? Utah is within shouting distance and Memphis isn’t far behind. The Clippers are staring at a potential playoff gauntlet – without home court for any of it.

It isn’t fair. Every team has injuries. The Clippers have a lot of them, and they seem to strike at the worst time. Last season L.A. looked poised to make a Finals run. Stephen Curry had a bum knee, and the Clippers thought they had Golden State’s number anyway. Then Paul broke his hand in the first round of the playoffs. And Griffin suffered a quad injury. Season over. A year earlier Paul missed two games in an eventual conference semifinal loss to Houston. A 56-win season, wasted.

It’s maddening. The Clippers should be Golden State’s fiercest rival. Paul averaged 24 points against the Warriors last season – his second-best output against any conference foe. Griffin has evolved into a complete power forward. Jordan is a menacing interior defender. Redick is one of the NBA’s best deep threats – and a heck of a podcaster.

View photos Chris Paul is expected to be out 6-to-8 weeks after tearing ligaments in his left thumb. (AP) More

The Clippers are in danger of becoming one of basketball’s great what-ifs. What if Shaq and Kobe could get along, what if Oklahoma City paid James Harden … and, perhaps soon, what if the Clippers could stay healthy? Remember: L.A. is on a clock. Paul, Griffin and Redick can be free agents this summer. The Clippers can re-sign all of them. But, conservatively, that would balloon the payroll to $150 million – with another $100 million in luxury-tax penalties. That’s a quarter of a billion for a team that has yet to make the conference finals.

Will Ballmer (net worth: $29 billion) have the stomach for it? Will Doc Rivers? If Paul or Griffin defects, the Clippers will be forced to rebuild. Toronto will take L.A.’s first-round pick next June; Memphis will get the Clippers’ first in ’19, lottery protected. L.A.’s only chance to rebuild may be to bottom out. Rivers is 55 and had little interest in rebooting Boston. Will he want to stick around for one in L.A.?

I know, I know: It’s too soon for all that. Griffin is days away from returning from a knee injury, and his numbers with Paul out (27.5 points, 8.2 rebound in 14 games in 2014) are pretty good. Austin Rivers has come a long way and Jamal Crawford can score in a pinch. In a perfect world, Griffin carries L.A. the next two months, the Clippers hold onto the No. 4 seed and enter the playoffs healthy. They bounce a too-young Jazz team and win a war with Golden State in the second round. The Warriors spanked the Clippers last month, but to a man L.A. believes it can – if healthy – win a series against them.

Possible? Sure. A stretch? Definitely.

Rivers is fond of reminding people that, when healthy, the starting lineup of Boston’s 2008 title-winning team never lost a series. Kevin Garnett’s knee eroded in ’09 and Kendrick Perkins’ MCL snapped in ’10. A gruesome elbow injury forced Rajon Rondo to play one-handed in ’11 – and by then Perkins was gone, anyway.

The Clippers could be Rivers’ Celtics – minus the championship. They are standing on a basketball ledge, one more disappointing ending from falling over. A storm needs to be weathered, a championship-level roster remolded on the fly. The last stand of the L.A. Clippers begins now.

More NBA coverage from The Vertical: