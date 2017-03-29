Why Sindarius Thornwell's one-man NCAA tournament run ranks among best since 2000

There are many reasons South Carolina was an afterthought heading in the 2017 NCAA tournament, but there is one main one — one broad one — that stands above the rest: The Gamecocks, by major conference standards, were frankly a bad offensive team. They scored 1.00 points per possession during SEC play, a mark that ranked 11th in a weak conference, and a mark that, at the time, was in no way deceiving. South Carolina was on the decline, too. It had scored a season-low 53 points in an SEC tournament loss to Alabama.

Then, out of nowhere, something changed, and two weeks later South Carolina is in the Final Four. That something is actually many things. But more than anything else, it is Sindarius Thornwell.

Thornwell is both the reason South Carolina has wildly exceeded expectations in the NCAA tournament and the reason there were any expectations at all. He is an inside-out defensive force and the leader of the nation’s second best defense, the reason the Gamecocks are even in the tournament. He is also the one-man wrecking crew who has driven South Carolina’s offensive resurgence in the tournament with over 100 total points in four games so far. He is a contact-seeker and a shot-maker, an attacker and a late-clock bucket-getter, and the best player left in the Final Four.

In fact, Thornwell has been so outstanding on both ends of the floor that it’s not only fair to compare him to past tournament stars, it’s necessary. Thornwell has gradually put together one of the great one-man NCAA tournament runs of the past two decades.

The standard of excellence in recent years for team-on-back rampages through round after round is Kemba Walker, who took a flawed UConn team all the way to a trophy celebration in Houston in 2011. Walker’s run has been referenced ever since, every time a player catches fire in March. Others have emulated the former Huskies star, but none have surpassed him. There’s a chance, however, that that could soon change.

Sindarius Thornwell has led South Carolina on a shocking Final Four run.

Whereas Walker’s recurring dominance came to feel inevitable, it’s the opposite sensation that has made Thornwell’s run so thrilling. This can’t continue … can it? is the sentiment. But Thornwell does continue — he continues to score, he continues to shut down opposing wings, and continues to impose his will on games. He continues to prove us wrong. He is relentless, and is the face of a South Carolina team that mirrors both his basketball attributes and his bulldog-like mentality.

Both feelings are similarly spectacular, and both narratives similarly compelling. The big difference, of course, is that Walker finished the job; Thornwell’s run is incomplete. Four wins can’t measure up to six wins unless the four individual performances are especially herculean. Thornwell hasn’t quite reached that point.

But what Thornwell has done so far is something nobody has done since the turn of the century. His combination of consistent scoring, all-around impact, and the carrying of a non-top-four seed to the Final Four is unparalleled over the past 17 years. Some players have had two of the three components. Others, like Steph Curry and Blake Griffin, have had one exceptional component. But no player since 2000 has taken a No. 7 seed to this stage while scoring 25 points per game and having such a sizable influence in all phases of the game.

Thornwell still needs at least one more win, and one more transcendent performance, to jump to the top of the list of great 21st century one-man tournament runs. But he’s already cracked the top 10.

Below is a look at that top 10. It’s not simply the top 10 NCAA tournament performances since 2000 — both Jay Williams and Shane Battier, for example, would probably crack that list, but because both were so influential, neither went on a “one-man run.” Same goes for Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker in 2015, Anthony Davis in 2012, Sean May in 2005, and so on. Not every great NCAA tournament run is propelled by a single protagonist. But some are:

