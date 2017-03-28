Ranking the 20 Final Four starters from most to least valuable

One is a bearded 300-pound 7-footer from Poland who’s as skilled as he is big. Another is an ultra-athletic wing from South Carolina starring in his home state. A third is a fiercely competitive swingman from Canada known for his scoring and intensity.

All of them have one thing in common: They’re starters at this year’s Final Four.

This year’s 20 Final Four starters are a diverse group. With the Final Four tipping off on Saturday, here’s a list of starters on each team ranked from most to least valuable:

1. Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina

The catalyst for this year’s most surprising Final Four team, Thornwell has scored at least 24 points in all four of South Carolina’s NCAA tournament victories. The 6-foot-5 senior has always been dangerous attacking the rim, but this year he shoots more consistently from the perimeter and gets to the foul line more often off the bounce.

2. Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina

After slumping late in the regular season, Jackson has reemerged in the NCAA tournament, averaging 19.8 points per game and using his length to bother Malik Monk in the South Regional final. The ACC player of the year will have a big size advantage over whichever one of Oregon’s guards check him Saturday.

3. Nigel Williams-Goss, G, Gonzaga

Shots aren’t falling with the consistency that Williams-Goss would like so far in the NCAA tournament, but Gonzaga’s standout point guard is still finding ways to impact games. He smothered West Virginia’s Jevon Carter on three straight 3-point attempts in the final possession last Thursday, then sank 4 of 7 3-pointers against Xavier’s zone two nights later.

4. Dillon Brooks, F, Oregon

The Pac-12 player of the year has been Oregon’s third best player in the NCAA tournament, but he may be the Ducks’ most important player against North Carolina. It will be up to Brooks to hold his own on the defensive glass against the bigger, stronger Tar Heels while taking advantage of his quickness edge on offense.

5. Jordan Bell, F, Oregon

Already the Pac-12’s best defender during the regular season, Bell has upped his game even further in the absence of injured fellow shot blocker Chris Boucher. Bell played Michigan’s Moritz Wagner off the floor in the Sweet 16 and controlled the paint against Kansas two days later, tallying 11 points, 13 rebounds and 8 blocks.

6. Joel Berry II, G, North Carolina

Roy Williams say he’s “scared to death” that the left ankle injury Berry suffered on Sunday may limit him against Oregon six days later. If so, that would be crippling for a Tar Heels team that relies on its junior point guard’s ability to score off the dribble or via his outstanding jump shot.

View photos Tyler Dorsey (middle) and Jordan Bell (right) were the protagonists in Oregon’s upset of Kansas. (Getty) More

7. Tyler Dorsey, G, Oregon

After averaging 12.4 points during the regular season, Dorsey has caught fire since the start of the Pac-12 tournament. Dorsey has scored 20 or more in Oregon’s last seven games, including the game-winning 3-pointer in the second round against Rhode Island and the game-clinching 3-pointer in the Elite Eight against Kansas.

8. Kennedy Meeks, F, North Carolina

Why is North Carolina the nation’s premier offensive rebounding team? It starts with Meeks. The 6-foot-10 senior gobbles up boards like Pac-Man gobbles dots, posting 39 in his last three games alone. His offensive rebounding could be key for North Carolina on Saturday against an Oregon team ranked 179th on the defensive glass.

9. Przemek Karnowski, C, Gonzaga

Defending Gonzaga starts with a question to which there is no good answer: Is doubling Karnowski the right idea? Let the massive 7-footer go one-on-one in the post, and he has the size, strength and skill to consistently score on the low block. Send help on the catch, and the Polish big man is an excellent passer capable of finding an open shooter spotted up behind the arc.

