Vegas preseason schedule; 'glow puck' glory; #BellLetsTalk (Puck Headlines)

• Former Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO and president Tom Anselmi will join the Ottawa Senators in the same position. [Ottawa Sun]
• Incredible read: NHL legend Stan Mikita’s family opens up about his on-going battle with dementia. [SI]
• In honor of #BellLetsTalk, Mike Babcock and the rest of the Maple Leafs open up about mental illness and bringing awareness to the under-discussed topic. [Leafs]
• Former Detroit Red Wings draft pick Philippe Hudon opens up about his struggle with mental illness and how it manifested itself in his pregame routines and superstitions. [CTV News]
• Get excited: The Vegas Golden Knights have their preseason schedule pretty much set. [The Sin Bin]
• “In an email sent Tuesday morning to NHLPA staff, NHL player agents, and players who are team union reps, [former senior advisor to the NHLPA] Richard Rodier wrote that player agents have a fiduciary duty to inform their clients that he has discovered instances where NHL teams are allegedly underreporting revenue.” [TSN]
• The refrigerant leak at PNC Arena that caused the cancellation of the game between the Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings will cost more than $50,000 to fix. [News & Observer]
• “In applications to the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, the CHL describes itself as ‘professional.’ That might prove crucial in deciding if a class-action lawsuit can proceed.” [THN
• Remembering the technological glory that was the ‘glow puck.’ [Sports Business Journal]
• Wisdom and perspective put Keith Yandle in a ‘happy place’ with the Florida Panthers. [Arizona Sports]
• The added pressure of being the captain of the Philadelphia Flyers has not weighed on Claude Giroux. [Philly.com]
• The Red Wings are gaining points – which is good – but they’re giving up that extra point in overtime more often than they’d like. [M Live]
• Just a year ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning were on the opposite sides of the spectrum compared where they are now. [The Comeback]
• The Jackets continue to say the right things as they don’t do many of the right things on the ice as of late. [Columbus Dispatch]
• The Boston Bruins look good on paper, so ‘why do they suck?’ [Five Thirty Eight]
• In Monday’s game versus the San Jose Sharks, the Colorado Avalanche were without Erik Johnson, Matt Duchene, Tyson Barrie and Semyon Varlamov – that’s 38-percent of their payroll. [Denver Post]
• The Vancouver Canucks could be well on their way to burning out Ryan Miller in net. [The Canuck Way]
• Why the Central Division doesn’t feel like the powerhouse it was once thought to be. [Hockey Wilderness]
• Nolan Patrick will captain Team Cherry and Nico Hirschier captains Team Orr in the 2017 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 30. [Sherwin-Williams Top Prospects]
• Meet the man who has sung the anthem at Nashville Predators games 165 times. [The Tennessean]
• It’s been 105 games – over three years – since Sverdlovsk Region Select women’s hockey team last won a game. [AP]
• In a dressing room full of dog lovers, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri stands out not just for being a cat-guy. [The Star]
• What Amanda Kessel’s return means to the New York Riveters. [FanRag Sports]
• Finally, the CBS Evening News picked up on the story of Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves living his dream of playing in the NHL. [Hurricanes]
