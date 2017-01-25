Vegas preseason schedule; 'glow puck' glory; #BellLetsTalk (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 19: An over exhuberant New York Rangers fan performs during the warm-up prior to action between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers in an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on January 19, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Rangers defeated the Maple Leafs 5-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) More

• Clearly he loves New York. [Getty]

• Former Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO and president Tom Anselmi will join the Ottawa Senators in the same position. [Ottawa Sun]

• Incredible read: NHL legend Stan Mikita’s family opens up about his on-going battle with dementia. [SI]

• In honor of #BellLetsTalk, Mike Babcock and the rest of the Maple Leafs open up about mental illness and bringing awareness to the under-discussed topic. [Leafs]

• Former Detroit Red Wings draft pick Philippe Hudon opens up about his struggle with mental illness and how it manifested itself in his pregame routines and superstitions. [CTV News]

• Get excited: The Vegas Golden Knights have their preseason schedule pretty much set. [The Sin Bin]

• “In an email sent Tuesday morning to NHLPA staff, NHL player agents, and players who are team union reps, [former senior advisor to the NHLPA] Richard Rodier wrote that player agents have a fiduciary duty to inform their clients that he has discovered instances where NHL teams are allegedly underreporting revenue.” [TSN]

• The refrigerant leak at PNC Arena that caused the cancellation of the game between the Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings will cost more than $50,000 to fix. [News & Observer]

• “In applications to the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, the CHL describes itself as ‘professional.’ That might prove crucial in deciding if a class-action lawsuit can proceed.” [THN

• Remembering the technological glory that was the ‘glow puck.’ [Sports Business Journal]

• Wisdom and perspective put Keith Yandle in a ‘happy place’ with the Florida Panthers. [Arizona Sports]

• The added pressure of being the captain of the Philadelphia Flyers has not weighed on Claude Giroux. [Philly.com]

• The Red Wings are gaining points – which is good – but they’re giving up that extra point in overtime more often than they’d like. [M Live]

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

• Just a year ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning were on the opposite sides of the spectrum compared where they are now. [The Comeback]

• The Jackets continue to say the right things as they don’t do many of the right things on the ice as of late. [Columbus Dispatch]

• The Boston Bruins look good on paper, so ‘why do they suck?’ [Five Thirty Eight]

• In Monday’s game versus the San Jose Sharks, the Colorado Avalanche were without Erik Johnson, Matt Duchene, Tyson Barrie and Semyon Varlamov – that’s 38-percent of their payroll. [Denver Post]

• The Vancouver Canucks could be well on their way to burning out Ryan Miller in net. [The Canuck Way]

• Why the Central Division doesn’t feel like the powerhouse it was once thought to be. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Nolan Patrick will captain Team Cherry and Nico Hirschier captains Team Orr in the 2017 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 30. [Sherwin-Williams Top Prospects]

• Meet the man who has sung the anthem at Nashville Predators games 165 times. [The Tennessean]

• It’s been 105 games – over three years – since Sverdlovsk Region Select women’s hockey team last won a game. [AP]

• In a dressing room full of dog lovers, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri stands out not just for being a cat-guy. [The Star]

• What Amanda Kessel’s return means to the New York Riveters. [FanRag Sports]

• Finally, the CBS Evening News picked up on the story of Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves living his dream of playing in the NHL. [Hurricanes]

– – – – – – –

Jen Neale is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter! Follow @MsJenNeale_PD.