The Knicks had better hope they've reached rock bottom

The New York Knicks entered Wednesday night having lost eight of their last nine games, coming off a dispiriting defeat on their home floor, and dealing with the aftermath of point guard Derrick Rose leaving the team without letting anyone know because he felt he needed to be with his family amid an emotional episode during which he reportedly considered retirement. Luckily, the Knicks’ Wednesday night opponents were the 10-25 Philadelphia 76ers; with Rose back in the fold, surely, things couldn’t get any worse.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

But then … these are the Knicks.

With 27 seconds left, the Knicks had the ball, a one-point lead and a chance to get off the schneid after a pair of blowout losses. Rose worked in the high screen-and-roll with Carmelo Anthony, dribbling left toward the baseline and drawing three 76er defenders. He spotted a release valve in teammate Brandon Jennings and rifled a pass out to the top of the arc, where the backup point guard redirected it to the short corner, where sophomore Kristaps Porzingis stood all alone in front of the Philly bench. He caught, rose, fired and hit nothing but the bottom of the net.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, in this case, I mean that literally.

Porzingis airballed his corner 3, and Rose’s attempt to corral the miss resulted in tipping the ball out to Sixers guard Gerald Henderson. The veteran dribbled the ball into the frontcourt, as Philly chose not to call a timeout, preferring to attack the Knicks’ unsettled defense in transition. Henderson handed the ball off to Ersan Ilyasova, who quickly pushed it over to point guard T.J. McConnell along the baseline. The Arizona product dribbled into Anthony, spun back and launched a fadeaway 12-footer with no time remaining.

Unlike Porzingis, McConnell’s try actually went through the rim before touching nylon, giving the Sixers a 98-97 victory and sending McConnell, his teammates and the fans at Wells Fargo Center into hysterics after Philly’s first game-winning buzzer-beater in nearly three years:













As he has all season, Joel Embiid led the way, bouncing back from the kind of decidedly non-All-Starry rim-check that surely won’t curry favor with his mystery celebrity crush …

… by scoring eight points in the final 2:29 to help spur Philadelphia’s comeback and finish with 21 points (albeit on 7-for-20 shooting) and a career-high 14 rebounds in 27 minutes. He’s now scored 20 or more points in seven straight games, despite playing 30 or fewer minutes in all of them; that’s the longest such streak since the NBA started tracking minutes played all the way back in 1951, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Frontcourt partners Ilyasova and Robert Covington combined for 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Henderson (12 points on 5-for-10 shooting) and Nerlens Noel (13 points, eight rebounds, two steals) made their presence felt off Brett Brown’s bench. McConnell finished with eight points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals for the Sixers, who won after trailing by 15 points for the first time in 79 games, and who have won four of their last five to improve to 11-25.

“Playoff time, baby,” Embiid said after the game, according to Dan Gelston of The Associated Press.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

For all the things that have been chaotic or weird this season in Philly, headlined by the still-unresolved frontcourt logjam created by the successive high-lottery additions of Noel, Embiid and Jahlil Okafor, Brown’s club has bested last season’s win total with 46 games still left to play. Based on that and the emergence of Embiid as one of most remarkably productive and energizing talents to enter the league in years, the Sixers could mark this year as a success … and we haven’t even seen 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons yet.

And then, on the other hand, there’s the Knicks.

The Knicks, who gave up 18 offensive rebounds and put the Sixers on the line 21 times, helping Philly make up for a poor shooting night that saw them hit just 39 percent of their field-goal attempts as a team. The Knicks, who led this game by 17 points with 5:08 to go in the second quarter, and who squandered the entirety of that lead in less than 6 1/2 minutes of game time.

Read More