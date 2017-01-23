Tampa's struggles; Laine's return timetable (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• There’s clearly a leadership void with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, the second-worst team in the league, was the latest indictment against the Lightning. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Is it possible that the Lightning could be sellers at the trade deadline? [Raw Charge]

• Surviving a full-contact practice was another step in the right direction for Patrik Laine, but the Finnish sniper won’t return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup before Tuesday, at the earliest. [Winnipeg Sun]

• The Colorado Avalanche need to make a great deal if they’re going to trade Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog. [Denver Post]

• The moves the St. Louis Blues made during the offseason haven’t worked out this season. With the team struggling, could they be sellers as the trade deadline approaches? [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

• Calgary Flames rookie forward Matthew Tkachuk has had a solid season for his team. Though he doesn’t carry the same hype as Laine or Auston Matthews, he has been almost as valuable to his team. [Globe and Mail]

• Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban opens up about his recovery from a recent upper-body injury that kept him out 16 games. [Tennessean]

• As the rumors of Claude Julien’s job speculation continue, the Bruins’ front office is leaving their 10th year bench boss hanging. [Bruins Daily]

• Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is out for the final two games before the All-Star break due to an upper-body injury, general manager Ken Holland said. [MLive]

• Alexander Radulov’s energy caused problems in his prior NHL stints. But a few years of maturation and a calculated risk by the Montreal Canadiens later, he has emerged as a dressing-room leader and one of hockey’s most atypical setup men. [Sportsnet]

• Scoring at all was a struggle for Andre Burakovsky to start the season. The Washington Capitals winger went 26 games without a goal, with coach Barry Trotz scratching him for three straight as a result. Now, Burakovsky is not only scoring, but he keeps doing it first. [Washington Post]

• The New York Rangers started off strong and then tapered off in the first half of the season, largely due to their shooting percentage descending, but also in part due to injuries to three of their top six forwards. [Blue Seats Blog]

• Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has put together a Vezina Trophy worthy campaign. [The Hockey Writers]

• The Columbus Cottonmouths returned to action in the SPHL against the Peoria Rivermen, with two-thirds of their roster sidelined because of a bus crash last week. Their roster for this game included a retired goaltender and a defense tandem from a Senior Men’s League. [Journal Star]

• William “Bill” James Burke, the father of Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke and grandfather of Patrick Burke, director of player safety for the NHL, died Friday. He was 90. [NHL]

• On the upcoming trade deadline, the Vegas Golden Knights and what it means for the NHL’s expansion franchise. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Rangers rookie Pavel Buchnevich is figuring out the league in his first NHL season. He currently has 14 points and six goals in his first 15 games. [Sports Illustrated]

• Boston Pride general manager Hayley Moore talks about her life in hockey, and her team’s 20-game winning streak along with other topics. [The Ice Garden]

• The top 10 goalie storylines for this season from a fantasy perspective. [Dobber Hockey]

