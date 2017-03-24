Sources: Spurs assistant Becky Hammon offered Florida women’s basketball coaching job

San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is considering a lucrative offer to leave the NBA and become the University of Florida women’s basketball coach, league sources told The Vertical.

The financial offer would be a considerable raise, especially considering that she’s still a young, behind-the-bench assistant on Gregg Popovich’s staff. Nevertheless, Hammon is grappling with the decision, because she has been determined to stay on course to become the NBA’s first female head coach, league sources said.

Hammon joined Popovich’s staff after retiring from the WNBA’s San Antonio Silver Stars in 2014. As the Spurs’ summer-league head coach in 2015, she led the team to a championship in Las Vegas.

Popular video form The Vertical: