Sources: Indiana's OG Anunoby to undergo knee surgery, miss rest of season

Indiana Hoosiers sophomore forward OG Anunoby will undergo right knee surgery and miss the rest of the NCAA season, sources told The Vertical.

Anunoby was injured in Indiana’s 78-75 victory over Penn State on Wednesday night.

Anunoby, 19, is considered one of the nation’s most versatile forwards and ranks 10th in the DrafttExpress/Vertical 2017 projected draft. His explosive athleticism and ability to guard multiple positions at 6-foot-8 has made Anunoby an attractive pro prospect. He has averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season.

If the length of recovery and rehabilitation process extends several months into the NBA pre-draft process, June’s NBA draft and possibly NBA training camp, Anunoby’s draft stock could be impacted should he decide to bypass his junior season and turn professional.

The Hoosiers are 13-6 and 3-3 in the Big Ten Conference. Indiana meets Michigan State on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

