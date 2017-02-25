Sources: Deron Williams to sign with Cavs on Monday

Three-time All-Star Deron Williams plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, league sources told The Vertical.

Williams reached a buyout agreement with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and cleared waivers Saturday. The free agent considered joining the Cavaliers and Utah Jazz in recent days, but committed to Cleveland on Saturday, league sources said.

Williams, 32, will solidify the Cavaliers’ backup point guard position behind Kyrie Irving. The Cavaliers had explored the trade and free-agent market for a playmaker, and Williams appears to be an ideal fit.

The Cavaliers now have 15 players under contract, with the recent additions of Deron Williams and Derrick Williams. Derrick Williams is currently on his second 10-day contract but is expected to sign for the remainder of the season, sources said.

The Cavaliers also are monitoring Philadelphia center Andrew Bogut, who is engaged in contract buyout talks to enter free agency. Bogut has had a phone conversation with 76ers coach Brett Brown since his trade from Dallas, league sources said, and he respects Brown and the culture of the 76ers. However, Bogut wants to pursue a championship and play a significant role for a veteran team. Cleveland, San Antonio, Houston, Boston and Utah have had discussions with Bogut’s representatives over the last 24 hours, league sources said.

Early in his NBA career, Williams was regarded as one of the game’s top point guards. For his career, Williams has averaged 16.6 points, 8.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 12 seasons for the Jazz, Nets and Mavericks.

He averaged 13.1 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games this season for the Mavericks, who have turned their point guard role over to Yogi Ferrell and Seth Curry.

Popular video on The Vertical: