Sources: Atlanta Hawks trade Mo Williams to Denver Nuggets

The Atlanta Hawks are trading guard Mo Williams to the Denver Nuggets, clearing the way to sign Gary Neal to a 10-day contract, league sources told The Vertical.

Atlanta will send Williams and cash to the Nuggets, who’ll waive Williams, league sources said.

The Hawks will receive a $2.2 million trade exception in deal, which will be finalized Wednesday, sources said.

Neal, 32, has been playing for the Texas Legends of the NBA Development League. He’s played for five NBA teams, including San Antonio, where Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer had been an assistant coach.

Atlanta acquired Williams and Mike Dunleavy Jr. as part of the Kyle Korver trade on Jan. 7.

For Denver, Williams’ $2.2 million contract gets the team within $7.66 million of the NBA’s salary cap floor. The deal nets the Nuggets approximately $1 million in savings – plus whatever undisclosed cash considerations that Atlanta sent as a sweetener in the deal.

Denver also sends the draft rights to Cenk Akyol, who was drafted in 2005 and has never – and likely will never – come to the NBA.

Williams, 34, had knee surgery in October and has yet to play this season. He’s a 13-year NBA veteran. He has expressed a desire to play again in the NBA, but his future plans are immediately unclear.