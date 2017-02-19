Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 18

Plaza Colonia 0 Nacional M. 1

Danubio 4 Fenix 4

Juventud 2 Rampla Juniors 2

Racing CM 1 Liverpool 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Nacional M. 3 3 0 0 4 1 9

-------------------------

2 Fenix 3 1 2 0 7 5 5

3 Penarol 2 1 1 0 4 0 4

4 Wanderers 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

5 Boston River 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

6 Cerro 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

6 Defensor Sporting 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

8 Liverpool 3 0 3 0 2 2 3

9 El Tanque Sisley 2 1 0 1 3 6 3

10 Danubio 3 0 2 1 5 6 2

11 Juventud 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

12 Rampla Juniors 3 0 2 1 2 3 2

13 Racing CM 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

14 River Plate M. 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

15 Sud America 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

16 Plaza Colonia 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

1: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

Cerro v El Tanque Sisley (2000)

River Plate M. v Wanderers (2000)

Sud America v Defensor Sporting (2000)

Penarol v Boston River (2300)