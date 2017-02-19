Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 18
Plaza Colonia 0 Nacional M. 1
Danubio 4 Fenix 4
Juventud 2 Rampla Juniors 2
Racing CM 1 Liverpool 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
-------------------------
2 Fenix 3 1 2 0 7 5 5
3 Penarol 2 1 1 0 4 0 4
4 Wanderers 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
5 Boston River 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
6 Cerro 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Defensor Sporting 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Liverpool 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
9 El Tanque Sisley 2 1 0 1 3 6 3
10 Danubio 3 0 2 1 5 6 2
11 Juventud 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
12 Rampla Juniors 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
13 Racing CM 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
14 River Plate M. 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
15 Sud America 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
16 Plaza Colonia 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Cerro v El Tanque Sisley (2000)
River Plate M. v Wanderers (2000)
Sud America v Defensor Sporting (2000)
Penarol v Boston River (2300)
