Soccer-Ukrainian championship results and standings

Jamaca JOE: When Obamacare continues to decline; let her explain why premiums go up 40% and higher and why folks in several states only have one health care choice. Let her defend those problems instead of her controlling the narrative. Folks need health care but they had it before too; hospitals can not fail to treat someone even if they don't have insurance. Look it up for yourselves. The best health care comes from employer health care options but Obamacare has penalized workers and rewarded folks that in many cases are healthy but refuse to work. The folks that are truly too unhealthy to work we should have plans that help those folks with subsidies. The vast, vast majority of Republicans are not heartless; they just understand that part of the true health of an individual is if they can contribute to their own well being it helps their mental and physical condition.