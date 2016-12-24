Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters

Dec 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday

Saturday, December 24

Hamilton Academical 0 Celtic 3

Rangers 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0

Friday, December 23

Dundee 3 Hearts 2

Kilmarnock 0 St. Johnstone 1

Motherwell 1 Aberdeen 3

Ross County 1 Partick Thistle 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Celtic 18 17 1 0 50 13 52

2 Rangers 19 11 5 3 26 18 38

3 Aberdeen 18 9 4 5 32 18 31

4 Hearts 19 7 7 5 34 25 28

5 St. Johnstone 18 7 6 5 24 20 27

6 Ross County 19 4 8 7 20 32 20

-------------------------

7 Dundee 19 5 4 10 18 26 19

8 Kilmarnock 19 4 7 8 16 31 19

9 Partick Thistle 19 4 6 9 22 29 18

10 Motherwell 18 4 5 9 22 31 17

11 Hamilton Academical 19 2 10 7 19 28 16

12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 3 7 9 23 35 16

1-6: Championship play-off

7-12: Relegation play-off