Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 24
Hamilton Academical 0 Celtic 3
Rangers 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Friday, December 23
Dundee 3 Hearts 2
Kilmarnock 0 St. Johnstone 1
Motherwell 1 Aberdeen 3
Ross County 1 Partick Thistle 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 18 17 1 0 50 13 52
2 Rangers 19 11 5 3 26 18 38
3 Aberdeen 18 9 4 5 32 18 31
4 Hearts 19 7 7 5 34 25 28
5 St. Johnstone 18 7 6 5 24 20 27
6 Ross County 19 4 8 7 20 32 20
-------------------------
7 Dundee 19 5 4 10 18 26 19
8 Kilmarnock 19 4 7 8 16 31 19
9 Partick Thistle 19 4 6 9 22 29 18
10 Motherwell 18 4 5 9 22 31 17
11 Hamilton Academical 19 2 10 7 19 28 16
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 3 7 9 23 35 16
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
6.2k