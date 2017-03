Laurie: Despite the fact there is NO EVIDENCE of Trump's lie that Obama wiretapped him, his deranged howler monkey cult members will continue to insist that it did happen, merely because Trump said it did. These people are so psychotic they treat his word as if it was spoken by a god or deity. They are so deluded they would jump out a window if Trump told them they could fly. What possible trauma or mental illness would drive someone to blindly accept, without question, the words of a known liar, exaggerator, and charlatan?