Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

David: The only coming in and out for Hillary should be from the cell to the courtyard. She's still a un-prosecuted criminal, nothing has changed. U.S. 798 — disclosure of classified information U.S. 793 — gathering, transmitting or losing defense information U.S. 2071 — concealment, removal or mutilation U.S. 3301 — department policy found in 5 FAM 443 U.S. 1924 — unauthorized removal and retention