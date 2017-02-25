Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 25
Yokohama F-Marinos 3 Urawa Reds 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Albirex Niigata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cerezo Osaka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Consadole Sapporo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Tokyo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gamba Osaka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jubilo Iwata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kashima Antlers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kashiwa Reysol 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kawasaki Frontale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Omiya Ardija 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sagan Tosu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shimizu S-Pulse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vegalta Sendai 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ventforet Kofu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vissel Kobe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
18 Urawa Reds 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
18: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
Kashima Antlers v FC Tokyo (0500)
Sagan Tosu v Kashiwa Reysol (0500)
Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Albirex Niigata (0500)
Shimizu S-Pulse v Vissel Kobe (0500)
Vegalta Sendai v Consadole Sapporo (0500)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
Cerezo Osaka v Jubilo Iwata (0600)
Omiya Ardija v Kawasaki Frontale (0700)
Sunday, February 26
Gamba Osaka v Ventforet Kofu (0800)
