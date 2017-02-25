Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 25

Yokohama F-Marinos 3 Urawa Reds 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Albirex Niigata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cerezo Osaka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Consadole Sapporo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

FC Tokyo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Gamba Osaka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jubilo Iwata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kashima Antlers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kashiwa Reysol 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kawasaki Frontale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Omiya Ardija 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sagan Tosu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Shimizu S-Pulse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vegalta Sendai 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ventforet Kofu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vissel Kobe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

-------------------------

18 Urawa Reds 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

18: Relegation

Still being played (GMT):

Saturday, February 25

Kashima Antlers v FC Tokyo (0500)

Sagan Tosu v Kashiwa Reysol (0500)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Albirex Niigata (0500)

Shimizu S-Pulse v Vissel Kobe (0500)

Vegalta Sendai v Consadole Sapporo (0500)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 25

Cerezo Osaka v Jubilo Iwata (0600)

Omiya Ardija v Kawasaki Frontale (0700)

Sunday, February 26

Gamba Osaka v Ventforet Kofu (0800)