Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Jeremy: Yeah, let's go ahead and distract the American people some more with this ineffective and costly symbol of hate, division, and whacked-out nationalism while the focus should be on this narcissistic, insecure monster who is representative of the absolute worst of American culture. Let's not worry about Russia or the Trump administration trampling on civil rights. Let's worry about this wall that won't achieve anything but negatively reinforce our petty insecurities. I am baffled and terrified about what is going on in this country.