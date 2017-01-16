Soccer-Holders Ivory Coast held to goalless Nations Cup start

OYEM, Gabon, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast were held to a 0-0 draw by Togo as they began the defence of their African Nations Cup title with an uninspiring display in the opening Group C game on Monday.

It was the fourth draw in the opening five games at this year's finals where none of the pre-tournament favourites have made an impact but will be a seen as a moral victory for Togo.

The Togolese are the outsiders in the group but looked the sharper of the two teams in attack although the game delivered just a handful of half chances.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco meet later on Monday in Oyem in the second Group C encounter. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Ken Ferris)