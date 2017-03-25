Soccer-Drmic keeps up Switzerland's perfect qualifying record

GENEVA, March 25 (Reuters) - Josip Drmic scored less than two minutes after coming on as a substitute to give Switzerland a 1-0 win over Latvia which kept up their 100 percent record in their World Cup qualifying group on Saturday.

The Borussia Moenchengladbach forward, who had not scored a goal for either club or country this season, came off the bench in the 65th minute to replace Gelson Fernandes and 90 seconds later rose at the far post to majestically head in Admir Mehmedi's cross.

The win left Switzerland top of European Group B with 15 points from five games with second-placed Portugal on nine points ahead of their match at home to Hungary later on Saturday (1945 GMT).

Switzerland dominated the game and Latvia, who have only three points, were indebted to 36-year-old goalkeeper Andris Vanins for keeping the score down. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)