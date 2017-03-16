Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

March 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 15
Santiago Wanderers 1 O'Higgins 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 6 5 1 0 15 3 16
-------------------------
2 Deportes Iquique 6 4 2 0 13 6 14
3 O'Higgins 6 4 1 1 12 5 13
-------------------------
4 Union Espanola 6 4 0 2 14 9 12
5 Everton 6 3 3 0 9 4 12
6 Universidad de Concepcion 6 3 2 1 8 8 11
7 Universidad de Chile 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
8 Audax Italiano 6 3 1 2 9 11 10
9 Deportes Antofagasta 6 2 1 3 13 10 7
10 Temuco 6 2 1 3 7 11 7
11 Universidad Catolica 6 2 0 4 8 11 6
12 Huachipato 6 2 0 4 7 12 6
13 Santiago Wanderers 6 1 1 4 6 10 4
14 San Luis 6 1 1 4 6 13 4
15 Cobresal 6 1 0 5 6 15 3
16 Palestino 6 0 1 5 5 13 1
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, March 17
San Luis v Palestino (2130)
Saturday, March 18
Everton v Universidad de Concepcion (0000)
Deportes Antofagasta v Santiago Wanderers (1900)
Colo Colo v Huachipato (2130)
Sunday, March 19
Cobresal v Universidad Catolica (2000)
Universidad de Chile v Union Espanola (2230)
Monday, March 20
Temuco v Audax Italiano (2130)
Tuesday, March 21
O'Higgins v Deportes Iquique (0000)
