Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

Cherno More Varna 0 CSKA-Sofia 2

Slavia Sofia 0 Ludogorets 0 aband.15'

Saturday, February 18

Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 0 Botev Plovdiv 1

Naftex Bourgas 2 Montana 0

Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Levski Sofia 0

Friday, February 17

Dunav 2010 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Ludogorets 19 16 2 1 50 16 50

2 Levski Sofia 20 13 4 3 31 11 43

3 CSKA-Sofia 20 11 5 4 30 10 38

4 Cherno More Varna 20 9 5 6 23 20 32

5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 19 8 6 5 28 23 30

6 Dunav 2010 20 8 4 8 22 24 28

-------------------------

7 Botev Plovdiv 20 8 3 9 31 37 27

8 Beroe Stara Zagora 20 7 5 8 20 22 26

9 Vereya 19 6 5 8 17 25 23

10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 20 6 4 10 22 30 22

11 Slavia Sofia 19 6 3 10 24 30 21

12 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 20 4 6 10 14 27 18

13 Naftex Bourgas 20 5 3 12 21 32 18

14 Montana 20 2 3 15 12 38 9

1-6: Championship play-off

7-14: Play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

Slavia Sofia v Ludogorets (1300) aband.15'

Monday, February 20

Vereya v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1530)