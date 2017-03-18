Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Apertura Adecuacion match on Friday

Friday, March 17

Oriente Petrolero 3 Guabira 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 8 5 1 2 18 10 16

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 6 5 0 1 18 4 15

3 Oriente Petrolero 7 4 1 2 13 10 13

4 Blooming 8 4 1 3 16 17 13

5 The Strongest 5 4 0 1 9 7 12

6 Nacional Potosi 7 3 1 3 11 10 10

7 Sport Boys 8 3 1 4 15 18 10

8 Jorge Wilstermann 7 2 2 3 10 10 8

9 San Jose 8 2 2 4 11 14 8

10 Universitario de Sucre 8 2 1 5 8 15 7

11 Club Petrolero 8 2 0 6 10 17 6

12 Real Potosi 6 2 0 4 7 14 6

1: Copa Libertadores