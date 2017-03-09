Sestito to have hearing; Willie's hot seat; Howard back with Red Wings (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.





• When it’s too hard to pick a side. [Jersey Fouls]

• In a surprise to no one, Tom Sestito of the Pittsburgh Penguins will have a hearing later today for his hit on Toby Enstrom last night. [Player Safety]

• Patience and a second chance have helped Josh Ho-Sang succeed with the New York Islanders. [The Hockey News]

• Willie Desjardins seat is getting hotter and hotter by the day. [NHL.com]

• Jimmy Howard is back up with the Detroit Red Wings after an AHL stint rehabbing a sprained knee. [MLive]

• Reps from the Swedish Ice Hockey Association attended this week’s NHL GMs meetings to plead their case that their young drafted players should develop at home and not in the AHL. [TSN]

• Mark Scheifele isn’t just solid offensively, he’s playing a great two-way game this season. [Sportsnet]

• Jack Eichel being wasted in Buffalo? How about Evander Kane? [Buffalo News]

• Remember Matt Niskanen’s 2001 Pontiac Sunfire? The sweet ride ended up going to a lucky auction winner. [Washington Post]

• P.A. Parenteau has come to terms with his nomadic NHL career. [Tennessean]

• How would a potential increase in the salary cap ceiling affect the Calgary Flames? [Flames Nation]

• Jakob Chychrun is progressing nicely in his rookie season with the Arizona Coyotes. [Arizona Sports]

• New member of the Minnesota Wild Ryan White has some pretty good flow and would fit in on the Minnesota All-Hair team. [Star Tribune]

• The offensive issues with the Los Angeles Kings are affecting the defense as well. [Frozen Royalty]

• Florida Panthers prospect Henrik Borgstrom is lighting it up for Denver this season. [College Hockey News]

• Jason Spezza is an interesting fantasy hockey option with his productive play of late. [Dobber Hockey]

• Canisius College’s hockey team is succeeding this season thanks to goaltender Charles Williams. [Color of Hockey]

• Finally, here’s the best video you’ll see today:

Here's the most awesome thing I've seen in awhile. My buddy Craig Cunningham is making amazing progress in his rehab. This kid is a winner pic.twitter.com/Id0mErdN0y — Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) March 9, 2017



