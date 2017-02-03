Rutherford on Fleury; Leonsis approves Backstrom for Olympics; RIP Jeff Sauer (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



• SCIENCE RELATED HUMOR! Viktor Arvidsson is Cu-Te (i.e. made of copper and tellurium). Noted chemistry teacher Walter White gives an A+ for creativity. [AP]

• USA Hockey mourns the passing of Jeff Sauer. The program legend was in his sixth season as the coach of the championship-winning national sled hockey team. [USA Hockey]

• Brandon Saad’s father, a Syrian immigrant, supports Trump’s immigration ban. [Post-Gazette]

• Ted Leonsis has given Nicklas Backstrom his blessing to play in the 2018 Olympics regardless of what the NHL decides. [Nova Caps]

• Ramp up the speculation: Steve Yzerman says the Tampa Bay Lightning are willing to make a trade. [NHL]

• Jim Rutherford says he’ll listen to Marc-Andre Fleury over other GMs as the trade deadline approaches. [Trib-Live]

• With the Oakland Raiders move to the desert in peril, Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley sees his team as the only ‘sure bet in town.’ [National Post]

• Henrik Zetterberg has never missed the playoffs in his career. He can’t fathom the Detroit Red Wings doing it now. [Detroit News]

• John Tortorella and his former assistant coach, now head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Sullivan have a friendly rivalry…for now. [Columbus Dispatch]

• Jaroslav Halak is the third goaltender out for the New York Islanders. He’s settling into his role with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. [NYT]

• Brad Marchand is slipping back into his old, dangerous tripping ways. [Vice Sports]

• In both good and bad ways, Marchand’s legend continues to grow. [Boston Sports Desk]

• Round table discussion as to if anyone else has jumped to the ‘fire Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol’ camp? [Broad Street Hockey]

• “Everyone complains about refs, but what can you do?” [Winnipeg Free Press]

• Should the New Jersey Devils consider trading Cory Schneider? [The Unbalanced]

• If you have NHL Center Ice, congrats – you missed Patrick Marleau’s 500th goal on television. [Puck Junk]

• After undergoing surgery to repair a disc degeneration in his neck, Derek Dorsett is adjusting to life as a spectator as he works to return to the ice. [NHLPA]

• Addressing the biggest needs of the Boston Bruins ahead of the trade deadline. [Bruins Daily]

• A day in the life of Boston Blades GM Krista Patronick. [Ice Garden]

• Money puck: Finding the hidden value in back-up goaltenders. [Sportsnet]

• Fantasy hockey: Looking ahead to next week. Alex Killorn is one option as he starts to click with Tyler Johnson. [Dobber]

• Ranking worst to first jerseys of the Nashville Predators. [Hockey By Design]

• At the mid-season point, Jonny Brodzinski is the third best prospect for the Los Angeles Kings. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Throwback post to when the Detroit Red Wings played an outdoor game against a bunch of inmates. [Vice]

• Finally, the Habs set out to determine which fans prefer more: chessesteaks from Geno’s Steaks in Philly or the traditional Montreal smoked meat sandwich.

